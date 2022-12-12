Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market to Reach $408.97 Million by 2030
DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Workflow; By Application; By Disease; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microbiome sample preparation technology market size is expected to reach USD 408.97 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.
The drastic lifestyle change has led to many infectious diseases driving the market growth. In addition, the advancement in technology to cure such illnesses and government emphasis on using microbiome kits is also contributing to the growth of the industry.
The rising R&D investment by key players for the development of novel therapies and diagnosis of the disease is one of the factors supporting the market growth. In addition, DNA sequencing plays a major role in investigating the characteristics of microbes and constant improvement to develop innovative products and therapies is expected to drive market growth.
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Report Highlights
- The demand for the consumable segment is growing, and majorly library quantification & amplification kits have seen a significant surge due to their effective processing, which is expected to drive product demand.
- The extraction/isolation segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance as it provides accurate data about the effect of the microbiome on various microbes.
- Metagenomic is the second largest segment to grow over the forecast period as it identifies numerous pathogens and allows microbiome characterization much easier, which is fueling the market growth.
- The Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the collaboration of many companies to develop proper microbiome therapeutics across various developing countries such as India, Malaysia, and Japan.
The publisher has segmented the microbiome sample preparation technology market report based on product, workflow, application, disease, end-use, and region:
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Instruments
- Extraction System
- Workstation
- Liquid Handling Instrument
- Consumables
- Purification/Extraction Kits
- Library Prep Kits
- DNA Library Preparation Kits
- RNA Library Preparation Kits
- Library Quantitation & Amplification Kits
- Clean-Up & Selection Kits
- Microbiome DNA Enrichment
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Workflow Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Sample Extraction/Isolation
- Sample Quantification
- Quality Control
- Fragmentation Library Preparation
- Target Enrichment
- Library Quantification
- Pooling
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- DNA Sequencing
- Whole-Genome Sequencing
- RNA Sequencing
- Methylation Sequencing
- Metagenomics
- Single Cell Sequencing
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Disease Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Autoimmune Disorder
- Cancer
- Gastrointestinal Disorders
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
- Diagnostic Labs
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Insights
5. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Product
6. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Workflow
7. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Application
8. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Disease
9. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by End-Use
10. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Geography
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Abbvie Inc
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- AOBiome LLC
- BGI
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Dupont
- Eligo Bioscience
- Enterome Bioscience
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Illumine,Inc
- Kaleido
- LNC Therapeutics LLC
- Maat Pharma
- Merck & Co. Inc
- Perkin Elmer Inc. QIAGEN
- Rebiotix Inc
- Second Genome
- Seres Therapeutics
- Synthetic Biologics Inc.
- Vedanta Biosciences Inc
- Vithera Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd
