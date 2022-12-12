Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,039 in the last 365 days.

New statewide nongame bird biologist named at Game and Fish

 

12/12/2022 7:24:12 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently selected a new statewide nongame bird biologist. Zach Wallace, who previously served as the Biometrician for the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database at the University of Wyoming, will guide Game and Fish’s conservation strategies and research on nongame bird species.

“We are looking forward to having Zach take the reins of the Game and Fish’s nongame bird program.  His previous experience working with a variety of bird species within Wyoming has provided him with a solid foundation to guide monitoring and management of nongame avian species," said Zack Walker, Game and Fish nongame wildlife supervisor. 

Wallace brings a strong background in research and coordination from leading projects on birds and other wildlife in Wyoming and across the western United States. He received his master's degree in wildlife science from Oregon State University in 2014 where his research focused on the nesting ecology of Ferruginous Hawks and Golden Eagles in Wyoming. Wallace’s graduate research was done in close collaboration with Game and Fish.

 

“I'm excited to return to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to help make a difference for nongame birds and their habitats in the state," said Wallace.

Wallace is passionate about working collaboratively with partners and applying data to solve conservation problems for birds.

“With over 400 species of birds in the state, of which 80 are considered Species of Greatest Conservation Need, moving the needle on conservation for Wyoming's birds requires that we collaborate widely and make the most of the information we have. I'm looking forward to continuing the excellent work of the Nongame Bird Program at finding solutions for bird management that are science-based and make sense for Wyoming,” he said.

(Breanna Ball, statewide information specialist - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

You just read:

New statewide nongame bird biologist named at Game and Fish

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.