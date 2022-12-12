Commissioner Michael J. Rasmussen’s journey in the law — which spans nearly three decades — is captured in his life motto; “Do the right thing.” He received these words from a superior in his early days at the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office where he spent 22 years before being appointed a superior court commissioner in May 2020. He handles misdemeanors, small claims, unlawful detainers and restraining orders.
You just read:
Judicial Profile: San Joaquin County Court Commissioner Michael Rasmussen
