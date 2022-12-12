Submit Release
SF Pilot That Offers $100 a Day to Some Jurors Is Bearing Fruit. Here's Why

A pilot program launched in March in San Francisco Superior Court that pays jurors with lower to moderate incomes $100 a day for their service in criminal trials has begun to see positive results. San Francisco's “Be the Jury” program is the first of its kind in California and is focused on creating a more racially and economically diverse pool of jurors. According to city officials, juries are disproportionately residents who either are compensated by their employers or who can still participate with virtually no pay. Without compensation from an employer, jurors across the state are paid $15 per day, starting on their second day of service.

SF Pilot That Offers $100 a Day to Some Jurors Is Bearing Fruit. Here's Why

