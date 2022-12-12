Governor Ducey, ElectraMeccanica Celebrate Start of Electric Vehicle Production

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey and ElectraMeccanica today celebrated the start of production for the company’s electric vehicles, continuing Arizona’s manufacturing momentum following a week of major announcements from semiconductor and battery manufacturers.

“Arizona and our thriving manufacturing ecosystem have made quite the statement over the last six days,” said Governor Ducey at the production facility commissioning event. “Arizona has long been a driving force of innovation. ElectraMeccanica, with its one-of-a-kind vehicles, is further proof of that. The company adds to a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers and suppliers flocking to our state.”

The governor toured the campus which will also be the home to the company’s headquarters – officially establishing ElectraMeccanica as an American Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

The governor explained the significance, “the vehicles produced here will not only be Arizona-made, they will be American-made.”

Arizona Made was the theme of the week in the innovative state. Last week, Governor Ducey joined President Biden to celebrate TSMC’s announcement of plans to build a second semiconductor fab in north Phoenix for a total $40 billion investment.

Arizona’s battery industry had some major wins with the expansions of Sion Power and American Battery Factory in Tucson. Both will add to Arizona’s booming battery industry and support the continued growth of the state’s electric vehicle sector.

ElectraMeccanica is the fifth electric vehicle manufacturing facility to open in Arizona since 2016. The electric vehicle manufacturer’s Mesa production facility “went online” today, and will ultimately have the capacity to produce up to 20,000 vehicles per year.

“We are thrilled to bring production of our vehicles onshore and introduce an enhanced, U.S.-built 2023 model year SOLO EV to market,” said Susan Docherty, CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “It takes a village to do what we are doing. Bringing our manufacturing facility and vision for our company to life only works if there is a true partnership between local and state government leaders who are committed to economic development, along with solid business partners who share a vision to create products that consumers crave. Our SOLO is a great example of that, making commuting both fun and guilt-free, and we can’t wait to put more drivers behind the wheel of this revolutionary vehicle.”

Arizona ranks seventh nationally for electric vehicle adoption, with four electric vehicles registered in the state for every 1,000 Arizona residents.

“Today’s commissioning ceremony is a tremendous milestone for electric vehicle manufacturing in Arizona,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We’re excited ElectraMeccanica will be manufacturing the unique SOLO EV at its new state–of-the-art facility and look forward to seeing these eco-friendly vehicles on roads in 2023.”

ElectraMeccanica expects to create up to 500 jobs in manufacturing, engineering, technology and more as it produces its flagship three-wheeled, one-seater, all-electric vehicle, the SOLO and SOLO Cargo from its location near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day since ElectraMeccanica announced their intention to build this facility in Mesa,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “We’re beyond pleased to have one of the leaders in innovative and cost-effective EVs opening their first U.S. facility in our city. Mesa has become a magnet for advanced manufacturing and supply-chain innovation – a thriving ecosystem for ElectraMeccanica’s new assembly and engineering facility.”

ElectraMeccanica broke ground on its EV manufacturing facility in May 2021 after announcing it had selected Mesa as the site for its first U.S. based operations in March 2021.

“We’re excited to join Gov. Ducey, the City of Mesa, Arizona Commerce Authority and ElectraMeccanica to celebrate the commissioning of its new production facility and U.S. base of operations,” said Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “We look forward to seeing the first locally-built SOLO electric vehicle in Greater Phoenix, and supporting ElectraMeccanica as it grows its operation in Mesa.”