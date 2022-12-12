David Matias of Arlington, Virginia Featured in Rookstool Interviews

David Matias of Arlington, Virginia is an experienced television professional.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Matias of Arlington, Virginia is an experienced television professional with more than 20 years experience working in television. David Matias was recently featured on Rookstool Interviews as part of a series with entrepreneurs, business leaders, and other people of influence. In his interview with Rookstool, Mr. Matias offers advice and answers questions on a wide range of topics, including what led him to pursue a career in television production, what people helped him along the way, as well as a wide range of topics about his expertise and experience.

David Matias has always been a highly valued and integral member of any broadcast operations team of which he has been a part. His wealth of experience and considerable knowledge of the industry have made him a valuable asset at any company for which he has worked. He currently works as a Network Operations Center Technician for the Public Broadcasting Service located in Alexandria, Virginia. Since September 2016, he has provided operational support of the PBS distribution systems and broadcast operations located at the PBS Technology Center.

In his interview with Rookstool, Mr. Matias discussed what inspired him to pursue a career in television, what his proudest moment as a master control operator was, what he thinks sets him apart as a master control operator, and what has been his biggest challenge while working in the field.

“My biggest challenge has been staying up-to-date with all the new technology. New products are always being released, and it's important that one keeps abreast of all the latest advancements if they want to stay ahead in this business. It can be difficult at times, but it's something I work hard at,” said David.

Matias also offered advice to anyone just starting out in television:“My advice would be to study hard, stay focused and never give up. This is a competitive industry, and it takes a lot of dedication and perseverance to succeed. Don't be afraid to ask questions or seek help if needed either; there are lots of resources available that can help you on your journey. Above all else though, follow your passion; success will come with the right attitude and effort.”

David Matias went on to discuss what he finds to be the most rewarding aspect of his job, what is most fulfilling about working in television, what qualities make for a successful master control operator, and what he enjoys doing in his free time. He put a final note on the interview by providing his thoughts on television in general: “I believe that television is one of the most powerful forms of communication in today's world. It can be used to delight, inform, educate, inspire and bring us all closer together no matter where we are from or what language we speak. It's an incredible privilege to be a part of it, and I'm thankful everyday for the opportunity to make a positive impact. That's why I love working in television!”

Prior to his work at PBS, David Matias of Arlington, VA worked for Discovery Communications in Sterling, Virginia as a Master Control Operator for over 11 years. In that role, Mr. Matias ensured the highest quality control of programming for Discovery Communications across a total of 77 feeds that were broadcast into 49 countries and territories. He did this through monitoring on-air content for continuity, verifying all programming scheduling was accurate, monitoring closed captioning, subtitles, and V-chip information for accuracy monitoring feeds for correct language distribution across audio tracks, and managing a plethora of other technical duties. David Matias worked as a Master Control Operator for Brooklyn Community Access Television from 2000 to 2005. In 2001, David received his Bachelor of Arts in Film Production from City University of New York-Brooklyn College.