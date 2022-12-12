Funfull™ New Holiday Gift Cards on Sale Now
When you purchase a Funfull™ Gift Card, you are essentially giving your loved one the gift of fun.
— Vishal Patel, founder of Funfull™.
Delmarva Peninsula: Funfull™ is now offering new gift cards for purchase throughout the holiday season.
Funfull™ is a subscriber-funded app that provides families and individuals alike access to local active entertainment locations. There are over 70 Funfull™ partner locations within the Delmarva area. Of those partner locations, over 20 offer unlimited access while the other locations offer up to 70% off entry. A full list of Funfull™ partner locations can be found on the Funfull™ app and website.
Funfull™ gift cards are used to pay towards the Funfull™ monthly membership fee. Funfull™ gift cards can be purchased online or in-person at a participating Funfull™ partner location. Gift Cards are offered in three denominations: $25, $50, and $100.
“Spending time with your family is more important than ever in the digital age. Kids that spend time with their loved ones have a positive impact on their overall development. They will have more self-esteem, good grades, and better communication skills.
To make family time easier, affordable, and more fun, we created Funfull™. We want you and your family to have a new adventure every single weekend without breaking the bank. When you purchase a Funfull™ Gift Card, you are essentially giving your loved one the gift of fun,” said Vishal Patel, founder of Funfull™.
Monthly membership is required for each individual at a family-friendly price of just $10 per person, per month, making it affordable for families and individuals to visit local entertainment locations in the Delmarva area.
To purchase a Funfull™ gift card, visit funfullgiftcards.com, our mobile app, or one of the following participating Funfull partner locations: Altitude Trampoline Park, Bryan’s Bowling Center, CoCo’s Funhouse, or Delmar Fitness.
To become a Funfull™ member, download the Funfull™ app on your mobile device. The Funfull™ app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information about Funfull™, visit www.funfull.com.
Since its inception, over 15,000 individual Funfull™ memberships have been purchased, and members have made 160,000+ trips to active entertainment Funfull Partner locations. Funfull™ is committed to improving the social, physical, and mental well-being of individuals and strengthening communities by supporting local businesses one community at a time.
