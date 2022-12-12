Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces $24.6 Million in State Funding to Remediate 41 Blighted Properties Throughout Connecticut

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is releasing approximately $24.6 million in state funding to local communities help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land in 16 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back in to productive use.

The grant and loan funding are from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s (DECD) Brownfield Remediation and Development Program. The state assistance is expected to leverage approximately $625 million in private funding and will help in the investigation and clean-up of approximately 86 acres of land.

“Cleaning up blighted properties that have been vacant for decades and putting them into productive use will ultimately generate private investment equal to many times these state grants,” Governor Lamont said. “If we remediate these properties now, we can turn an eyesore into an asset, revitalize neighborhoods, and transform otherwise unusable property into new space for businesses and residents.”

“These are smart investments that will boost vibrancy, expand housing opportunities, and spur commercial growth,” DECD Deputy Commissioner Alexandra Daum said. “Under Governor Lamont’s leadership, we now have an array of community revitalization programs that will strengthen our economy by making our cities and towns more attractive places to live, invest, run a business and raise a family.”

“Remediation of brownfields is critically important for the health of our environment, and the health of our communities,” Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “Ensuring that these sites are properly cleaned up will contribute to safer communities and will open the door to significant economic benefit once remediated. Brownfield locations are also the wise choice for development and growth, as these properties and the surrounding areas have had significant infrastructure investments in water, sewer, transportation, and energy. I applaud Governor Lamont and our DECD partners for their continued stewardship of the state’s impactful Brownfield Remediation and Development Program, and congratulate the municipalities awarded funding this grant round. We at DEEP look forward to positive transformation of these sites into productive community assets.”

The grants and loans announced today under this round includes:

Ansonia : $990,000 grant for the abatement and remediation of the 2.84-acre former Farrel Corporation building located at 501 East Main Street and 65 Main Street. The adaptive re-use project by the property owner, Shaw Growth Venture, Inc., as per their redevelopment agreement with the City of Ansonia, envisions redevelopment of the existing buildings with a mix of approximately 200 affordable mixed-income residential and 20,000 square feet of commercial space.

Brookfield : $1,207,938 grant to remediate contaminated soil and to abate and demolish the former dry cleaning business located at 20 Station Road to enable the construction of a three-story affordable mixed-income apartment building by Brookfield Village Station Road, LLC.

Cheshire : $925,000 grant for remediation and abatement of Building #1 of the 3.02-acre, former Ball and Socket Manufacturing Co. property located at 493 West Main Street to ready the building for redevelopment.

Derby : $650,000 grant to remediate the 0.73-acre property located at 67-71 Minerva Street by the Connecticut Brownfield Land Bank, Inc. Plans by the developer, Cedar Village Minerva Square, LLC, are to demolish the building and construct a four-story, 90-unit mixed-income apartment building with ground-level parking.

Haddam : $1,500,000 grant to complete remediation of the 4.35-acre former Cutaway Harrow Company manufacturing complex property located at 300 Saybrook Road. Following remediation, plans are to construct medical and retail-related buildings along the street frontage.

Meriden : $1,490,000 grant to remediate and abate a 2.19-acre historic mill complex site, the former Aeolian Company, maker of player pianos, located at 85 Tremont Street. This will allow the creation of 82 units of mixed-income housing by Trinity Financials.

Meriden : $2,000,000 grant for cleanup and demolition activities that is required prior to site redevelopment of 116 Cook Avenue, the former home of the International Silver Company that was recently damaged in a fire. The city will be marketing the site for future redevelopment.

New Britain : $995,000 loan to WinnDevelopment Company LP for abatement of hazardous building materials and remediation of the 200,000 square foot underutilized mill structure at 321 Ellis Street, former home to Landers, Fray and Clark. The proposed redevelopment will convert the existing mill into 154 units of workspace and mixed-income housing.

New Haven : $2,000,000 grant for remediation and demolition of structures on 13 parcels of land across 7.6 acres at Dixwell Plaza (157-230 Dixwell Avenue) to enable redevelopment by ConnCORP. Phase 1 includes construction of the headquarters for the Connecticut Center for the Arts and Technology, a healthcare clinic, a daycare facility, 184 units of mixed-income housing, a food hall, grocery store and retail. Phase 2 will consist of a performing arts center, office buildings, and townhomes.

New Haven : $1,300,000 grant for remedial excavation activities at the 4.42-acre property located at 16 Miller Street. Plans are to construct 56 mixed-income rental apartments by West River Housing Company, LLC, including a clubhouse community center, meeting space, management offices, a coffee shop, interior parking, playground and a community gazebo.

New Haven : $985,000 grant for investigation and remediation activities at the former New England Linen Supply Company properties located at 149-169 Derby Avenue. The redevelopment by Monarch Apartment Homes, LLC will include 67 affordable housing units with a combination of one, two, and three bedrooms.

Norwalk : $2,000,000 grant to remediate a 4.97-acre, city-owned parking lot located at 55 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Redevelopment plans by Quarterra (formerly LMC), include approximately 472 affordable mixed-income apartment units, 57,786 square feet of retail space, and 25,000 square feet of office space. In addition, plans include a pedestrian-only alley lined with restaurants, cafes, and shops.

Putnam : $2,000,000 grant to remediate the former Belding Masonry Mill complex, a 1.85-acre site located at 107 Providence Street. Redevelopment plans by Camden Management Partners, Inc., include a mixed-use development with 120 affordable mixed-income residential units and 5,000 square feet of commercial office and recreational space.

Rocky Hill : $999,000 grant for remediation and demolition of all structures on the site of the former Ames Corporate Headquarters located at 2418 Main Street and One Dividend Road. Redevelopment plans by Rocky Hill Gateway, LLC (Belfonti Companies), include a mixed-use luxury apartment community with up to 213 units and 10,000 square feet of first floor retail.

Stratford : $973,000 grant to complete the remediation of the 10.5-acre site of the former Contract Plating Company property located at 540 Longbrook Avenue. Immediate redevelopment plans include installation of a fuel cell on a portion of the property.

Torrington : $1,500,000 grant for the abatement and demolition of the former Hotchkiss & Sons Saw Mill buildings (3.55-acre site located at 199-237 Water Street and 229-239 Church Street) to enable redevelopment by Pay Dirt, LLC. Of the five existing buildings at the site, it is anticipated that three buildings will be demolished and two will be preserved to remediate and redevelop.

Waterbury : $2,000,000 grant to complete investigation and the cleanup of 777 South Main Street and 359 Mill Street (total of 3.25 acres) located in the Mad River Redevelopment Corridor. Remediation will help expand the existing food hub and include construction of approximately 50 raised community garden beds, an outdoor kitchen, a beekeeping area, native plant landscaping, and a market and retail cafe.

West Hartford : $998,000 grant to investigate and remediate the 0.67-acre property located at 900 Farmington Avenue that currently houses a vacant restaurant and underutilized inn. Following remediation, the property will be redeveloped by WHI Camelot, LLC, as a 44-unit affordable, mixed-income, multifamily residential complex.

Windham : $123,000 grant to remediate the former Knight’s Oil Property located at 1248 Main Street. Redevelopment plans by Lyman Development Corp., include construction of a new retail building that will be built-to-suit based on the selected tenant.

Additional funding on the Brownfield Remediation Program is available at www.ctbrownfields.gov.