Boise Cascade Company expanding South Carolina footprint with new Colleton County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade), a leading manufacturer and distributor for building materials, today announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new facility in Colleton County. The company’s $9 million investment will create 30 new jobs.

A Fortune 500 company with over 55 locations and 6,800 employees nationwide, the Colleton County facility marks Boise Cascade’s first distribution location and second facility in South Carolina. Its existing South Carolina facility is in Chester.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Boise Cascade serves residential and industrial construction retail yards, manufacturing wood products and distributing wholesale building materials across North America. This new facility will expand the company’s footprint in South Carolina and on the East Coast.

Located at 157 Risher Mountain Tower Road in Walterboro, Boise Cascade’s new Colleton County facility will increase the company’s distribution capacity with direct access to the Palmetto Railways Salkehatchie Subdivision rail line, connecting Boise Cascade to the national freight rail network.

Individuals interested in joining the Boise Cascade team should visit the company’s careers website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. A $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant was also awarded to Colleton County to assist with the costs of site preparation and infrastructure improvements.

QUOTES

“We are excited to be planning a branch location in Colleton County. This investment demonstrates our commitment to a terrific customer base in a growing market.” -Boise Cascade Company Building Materials Division Executive Vice President Jeff Strom

“It’s a great day when a company chooses to expand within South Carolina, and we are particularly proud that Boise Cascade Company has chosen yet another community within which to grow. We appreciate Boise Cascade’s commitment to South Carolina and look forward to building our relationship for many years to come.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Boise Cascade Company, as it expands in another South Carolina location. Our state’s rural communities are producing and distributing products from some of the world’s most trusted companies, and we’re excited that the Walterboro community can add Boise Cascade to that roster. We look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth within South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I am happy to announce that Boise Cascade is opening a facility here in Colleton County that is expected to create 30 new jobs in the lumber distribution industry. We are particularly excited that this will be the first of hopefully many projects to utilize the revamped rail system in Colleton County. We welcome the investment by this Fortune 500 company in our community, and we look forward to working with them.”-Colleton County Council Chairman Steve Murdaugh

“SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes Boise Cascade to our region of South Carolina. We appreciate both the direct and indirect jobs that this operation will bring to our robust wood products sector, and we congratulate Colleton County on this exciting announcement, which will benefit from Colleton’s workforce and strategic location.” -SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls

“Palmetto Railways appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with Boise Cascade, Colleton County and SouthernCarolina Alliance to fulfill the rail infrastructure and logistics needs of another South Carolina business. We look forward to seeing the continued success and service of the Salkehatchie Subdivision line, a testament to the power of rail connections within South Carolina communities.”-Palmetto Railways President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick McCrory

FIVE FAST FACTS