Inslee tours site of new behavioral health teaching hospital, previews legislative agenda for 2023

Gov. Jay Inslee visited the site of the University of Washington's new behavioral health training facility, which will offer 150 psychiatric beds and train generations of behavioral health care professionals. Inslee proposed the hospital in 2018 as one part of the state’s efforts to transform Washington’s behavioral health system.

“We have been building and adding capacity all across the state, but here’s the hard reality — even with the progress we’re making, demand for services is growing faster than we are keeping up,” Inslee said. “We must continue full funding for facilities like this, shore up our workforce, and address the underlying causes driving up demand for certain services.”

The governor previewed a bevy of behavioral health legislative and budget proposals to expect in the upcoming legislative session. Proposals include intensive services for youth, funding for forensic hospitals and community facilities, workforce investments, specialized community services, competency restoration enhancements, and more.