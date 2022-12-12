GorillaLine Is Helping Households Across The World Save Time And Money On Everyday Laundry

GorillaLine is a retractable, wall-mounted drying rack clothesline.

CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating GorillaLine began by putting the customer first and truly understanding their biggest pain points. This is what inspired GorillaLine to discover a way to make laundry easier, more affordable, and more organized.

GorillaLine can be set up or hidden away in seconds after installation. It was developed to accommodate all sorts of spaces, including small ones. Best of all, there’s an added heavy-duty lock to prevent laundry from sagging, keeping it neat and tidy.

GorillaLine is also environmentally friendly. With the never-ending rise in energy usage and prices, creating a product that served an even bigger purpose was important. GorillaLine not only helps make laundry day easier but is helping the climate too.

