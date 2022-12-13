Open Therapeutics and American Impact Capital Foundation Form Alliance
American Impact Capital Foundation Provides Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and Cryptocurrency Holders a Route for Philanthropic and Charitable Giving.CINCINNATI, OH, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Therapeutics, an open science company, announces an alliance with American Impact Capital Foundation. Through this alliance, members of the Open Therapeutics’ Therapoid community who wish to donate their NFTs and cryptocurrency assets to charities now have a unique pathway to do so.
American Impact Capital (AIC) amplifies the impact of philanthropic capital that is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals [https://sdgs.un.org/goals].
Through its innovative IRS-approved funding model, AIC invests philanthropic capital in private companies that are positively impacting social and environmental causes. Based upon the recommendations of its donors, AIC invests in, and makes grants to cause areas such as health and wellness, clean energy, and sustainable food.
Similarly, Open Therapeutics’ mission is enabling the global research community to positively impact human, animal, plant, and global environmental health. At its core, the Therapoid open science platform provides unique discussion forums controlled by the community.
As members collaborate, they gain ScienceCoins cryptocurrency and NFT awards. Through this alliance, AIC provides members a unique pathway to donate their ScienceCoins and NFTs into charities and socially responsible companies.
According to Peter McCrea, President of American Impact Capital, “We are extremely proud to be part of this highly important venture. We have been huge fans of the Open Therapeutics model from the beginning, and we look forward to collaborating with Open Therapeutics through their Therapoid platform. On behalf of our donors, we source outstanding impact investment opportunities and provide an untapped philanthropic funding channel for innovative entrepreneurs and forward-thinking nonprofit organizations. We look forward to providing this service to ScienceCoins and NFT holders.”
Jason E. Barkeloo, Founder of Open Therapeutics adds, “American Impact Capital is a visionary leader in philanthropic capital investing. As a result of this exciting alliance, we are enabling ScienceCoins and NFT holders a pathway to donate their crypto holdings through AIC into socially and environmentally conscious philanthropic causes.”
For a limited time, when researchers freely register at Therapoid, they gain complimentary ScienceCoins.
Also, when Therapoid members navigate to AIC through Therapoid, they will gain additional ScienceCoins. The complimentary ScienceCoins awards are only available through the end of January 2023.
Further, those that register are also entered into a random give-away of one of five hundred serial numbered “Scientists of Interest” NFTs. This unique NFT has a physical half, which matches to a digital half. The drawing is anticipated to occur in early 2023. Awardees will be able to donate their NFTs to a charity through AIC.
About American Impact Capital Foundation
American Impact Capital Foundation (AIC) provides philanthropic advisory and philanthropic funding services. In addition to our philanthropic capabilities, we have medical, legal, scientific, and tax planning expertise. We collaborate closely with Donor Advised Funds (DAFs) and Private Foundations to facilitate the investment of philanthropic capital in entrepreneurial companies and support effective nonprofit organizations that are driven to make a positive social and environmental impact in the world. We believe in Regenerative Capitalism and market-driven impact. We strive for transformation rather than disruption and we bring an institutional, for-profit sensibility to philanthropy and social impact investing.
Media Contact:
Peter McCrea, President
American Impact Capital Foundation, Inc.
peter@americanimpactcapital.com
203-246-8610
www.americanimpactcapital.com
501(c)(3) EIN: 83-1832513
About Open Therapeutics
The Company freely provides the scientific community the Therapoid platform; an open science and open access collaboration ecosystem that puts scientists and students at the center of research for positively impacting human, animal, plant, and global environmental health. At the center of Therapoid are discussion Forums. The Forums provide a sanctuary-like environment for students, researchers, press, and even citizen scientists. Users also have access intellectual properties (IP), grant funding, free equipment, manuscripts, knowledge content center career opportunities. When members use Therapoid, they are awarded Polygon blockchain-based decentralized science (DeSci) controlled ScienceCoins cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Member use of Therapoid is governed under a comprehensively modified Creative Commons 4.0 ShareAlike (CC4.0 ShareAlike) license. Through creating the world’s biggest think tank, members who openly engage can be seen by employers.
Jason E. Barkeloo, Founder
Open Therapeutics
+1 513-252-2901
