Women In Nutraceuticals and Nutritional Outlook Announce Publication of the “Women Leading Nutraceutical Brands” Roundtable Discussion on the Challenges Female Executives Face in the Industry

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional Outlook®, the industry’s leading multimedia resource for news and insights on dietary supplements, healthy foods and beverages, today announced publication of a “Women Leading Nutraceutical Brands” roundtable discussion on the unique obstacles faced by female executives in the field. Produced in association with nonprofit Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN), the roundtable features six women leaders in the nutraceuticals industry who delve into the challenges and opportunities they experience in their careers. Recordings of the roundtable are available to view on the Nutritional Outlook® website.







Spearheaded by global nutraceutical leaders, WIN is a nonprofit group whose mission is to build support for women in the nutraceuticals industry, help increase the percentage of women holding leadership roles in the C-suite and across the dietary supplement supply chain, improve funding for female-led businesses, and increase women’s participation in nutraceuticals research.

As a founding media partner of WIN, Nutritional Outlook® helps the organization achieve its goals by developing related editorial coverage.

The six panelists of the “Women Leading Nutraceutical Brands” roundtable include:

Melina Baxter, chief marketing officer of Shaklee Corporation

Asma Ishaq, chief executive officer of Modere

Beth Lambert, chief executive officer of Herbalist & Alchemist

Sharon M. Leite, chief executive officer of The Vitamin Shoppe

Karlyn Mattson, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at GNC

Vivian Rhoads, president, women's health business unit at Pharmavite

Nutritional Outlook® is the industry’s No. 1 resource for news and insights on dietary supplements, healthy foods and beverages. An award-winning business-to-business resource, Nutritional Outlook® provides manufacturers with nutrition and healthy ingredient news. Nutritional Outlook® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

