2022 Holiday Wreath Laying Ceremonies Set For Saturday, December 17 At Virginia’s Three State Veterans Cemeteries, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Former Navy SEAL Jason Redman to Speak In Suffolk; Major General Timothy Williams to Speak In…

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying ceremonies on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries.

Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery (Suffolk)

The annual wreath laying ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony is held in partnership with the Horton Wreath Society and other community partners. Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, a Marine veteran, will present the keynote address. Mike Gooding, anchor/reporter for WVEC-TV ABC13 will be Master of Ceremonies for the program, which will also feature best-selling author, Hampton Roads native, and former US Navy SEAL Jason Redman. At the conclusion of the program, attendees, led by members of the Horton Wreath Society, will place a wreath on each gravesite.

Parking is at Kings Fork High School (351 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk VA 23434) with free shuttle bus service to the cemetery. Shuttle service begins at 7 a.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance. Visit www.hortonwreathsociety.org to learn more. The cemetery is located at 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk VA 23434.

Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Amelia)

The annual wreath laying ceremony begins at 12 p.m. The ceremony is held in partnership with the Virginia Veterans Cemetery Wreath Committee, other community partners, and Wreaths Across America. Major General Timothy Williams, Virginia’s Adjutant General, will be the keynote speaker. The program will include patriotic music and representatives of veterans service organizations and state and local government. At the conclusion of the program, attendees will place a wreath on each gravesite.

Some parking is available at the cemetery – as many vehicles will be accommodated as possible. Attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool. The cemetery is located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House VA 23002.

Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Dublin)

The annual wreath laying ceremony begins at 1 p.m. The ceremony is held in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers and other community partners. Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and Army combat veteran, will deliver the keynote address. He will be joined by representatives of veterans service organizations, government officials, and bands playing patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, attendees will place a wreath on each gravesite.

Parking is at the Dublin Lions Club (100 Lions Club Road, Dublin VA 24084) with free shuttle bus service to the cemetery. Shuttle bus service begins at 12 p.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance. Additional information is available at www.swvavcv.org. The cemetery is located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin VA 24084.

“The Commonwealth’s three state veterans cemeteries are beautiful and fitting final resting places for thousands of Virginia’s veterans. We invite all of our fellow citizens to participate in our wreath laying programs, and pay respect to all our veterans,” said Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Daniel Gade. “Please know that all of us at DVS and Virginia’s thousands of veterans and their family members especially appreciate the dedication and hard work of the hundreds of wreath committee members, donors, and other volunteers who raise the funds to purchase the wreaths and place them at each grave at our state cemeteries each December,” Commissioner Gade added.

The holiday wreaths will remain in place through early January. For more information, please visit https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries/cemetery-information or contact the cemeteries.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.