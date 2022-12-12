Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2022

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  November   YTD - November Beginning
Inventory
  2022 2021 %Chg   2022 2021 %Chg Nov 2022
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 8,266 11,470 -27.9   163,105 200,768 -18.8 82,707
  40 < 100 HP 4,055 4,542 -10.7   60,969 68,316 -10.8 27,499
  100+ HP 1,278 1,203 6.2   23,665 20,878 13.3 7,337
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 13,599 17,215 -21.0   247,739 289,962 -14.6 117,543
4WD Farm Tractors 165 154 7.1   2,949 3,137 -6.0 311
Total Farm Tractors 13,764 17,369 -20.8   250,688 293,099 -14.5 117,854
Self-Prop Combines 314 290 8.3   6,535 5,646 15.7 670
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Contact:   statisticsdepartment@aem.org
Phone: 414.272.0943

