Residents invited to information sessions on the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program

CANADA, December 12 - Island property owners and tenants, not-for-profit organizations, and small businesses impacted by Hurricane Fiona are invited to attend one of six information sessions on the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program (PDFAP).

Anyone who would like to learn more about the PDFAP or who is unsure if they may qualify for this program is encouraged to attend one of these sessions. Each meeting will begin with a 30-minute presentation by Canadian Red Cross staff to review the program, eligibility criteria, and application processes, followed by a question period. Another series of these Island-wide information sessions will be scheduled for January for anyone unable to attend in December.

The information sessions will be held on the following dates, subject to weather conditions, across the province:

Eastern Kings Sportsplex Acorn Room

203 Veteran's Memorial Highway, Souris

Wednesday, December 14

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

North Rustico Lions Club

17 Timber Lane, North Rustico

Wednesday, December 14

1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Mill River Resort

180 Mill River Road, Woodstock

Thursday, December 15

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Murchison Centre

17 St Pius X Avenue, Charlottetown

Monday, December 19

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Credit Union Place Convention Centre

511 Notre Dame Street, Summerside

Tuesday, December 20

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cavendish Wellness Centre, Hambly Room

21 Sullivan Drive, Montague

Wednesday, December 21

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

