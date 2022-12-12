Submit Release
Residents invited to information sessions on the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program

CANADA, December 12 - Island property owners and tenants, not-for-profit organizations, and small businesses impacted by Hurricane Fiona are invited to attend one of six information sessions on the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program (PDFAP).

Anyone who would like to learn more about the PDFAP or who is unsure if they may qualify for this program is encouraged to attend one of these sessions. Each meeting will begin with a 30-minute presentation by Canadian Red Cross staff to review the program, eligibility criteria, and application processes, followed by a question period. Another series of these Island-wide information sessions will be scheduled for January for anyone unable to attend in December.

The information sessions will be held on the following dates, subject to weather conditions, across the province:

Eastern Kings Sportsplex Acorn Room
203 Veteran's Memorial Highway, Souris 
Wednesday, December 14
9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

North Rustico Lions Club
17 Timber Lane, North Rustico 
Wednesday, December 14
1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Mill River Resort
180 Mill River Road, Woodstock
Thursday, December 15
9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Murchison Centre
17 St Pius X Avenue, Charlottetown 
Monday, December 19
9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Credit Union Place Convention Centre
511 Notre Dame Street, Summerside 
Tuesday, December 20
9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cavendish Wellness Centre, Hambly Room 
21 Sullivan Drive, Montague 
Wednesday, December 21
9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Media contact:    
Vicki Tse
Justice and Public Safety
vickitse@gov.pe.ca

