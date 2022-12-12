Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Haley Neal

Maine DOE Team Member Haley Neal is being highlighted as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Haley in the question and answer below.

What is your role with DOE?

I am an Office Specialist I for the Learning Through Technology Team. I provide office support to the Office of Innovation/MLTI team which includes assisting in event planning, booking hotels, paying invoices, uploading contracts and purchase orders into Advantage (our financial tracking system), set up interviews, schedule meetings, take meeting notes, etc.

What do you like best about your job?

I love how every day is different. I’m constantly learning, challenging my creative side and seeing how our events make a difference in students. Before coming to DOE/MLTI I didn’t realize the impact MLTI had on schools, and I feel happy to be a part of that.

How or why did you decide on this career?

My mother worked at DOE years ago and I always loved visiting her office and the people there. When I started at the state at DHHS I knew I wanted to find my way to DOE and be a part of helping Maine’s schools. I’ve always had a love for education and with now having children of my own I want them to have every opportunity and resource available to ensure they get access to a great education and foundation to be able to pursue whatever they want in life.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

My family and I are big outdoor lovers. We have our own little farm on our 10 acres where we raise our own meat birds and pigs and I have my 5 ducks and 4 chickens, all named and loved. My almost-2-year-old son, boyfriend and I are usually outside playing with our tractor or doing home projects/renovations. If we’re not home, then we’re out with family doing something fun. I love exercising, walking, reading and cooking. I’m also a cheerleading coach at the Augusta Recreational Center, going on our 2nd year of doing it. Fun Fact, I was previously a cheerleader for 14 years, 1 year at USM and 2 years All-Star.