December 12, 2022 - Indictments Unsealed Against Loudoun County Public Schools Officials

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Indictments Unsealed Against Loudoun County Public Schools Officials﻿

~ The special grand jury issued four indictments against two Loudoun County Public Schools officials throughout the course of its investigation ~

RICHMOND, VA – A Loudoun County Judge ordered the unsealing today of four indictments against two Loudoun County Public Schools employees. The indictments were issued by the special grand jury, which was empaneled in April at the request of the Office of the Attorney General. The special grand jury returned a true bill against Scott Ziegler on June 14, 2022, and returned two additional indictments on September 28, 2022 against Ziegler. The special grand jury also issued a fourth indictment on September 28, 2022 against Wayde Byard.

The indictments are as follows;

  • Scott Ziegler; Loudoun: one count of misdemeanor false publication (Va. Code § 18.2-209), one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct (Va. Code § 2.2-3103), and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance (Va. Code § 18.2-465.1)
  • Wayde Byard; Loudoun: one count of felony perjury (Va. Code § 18.2-434)

The Attorney General previously issued a video statement on December 5th about the special grand jury's report, which can be viewed below. 

The Office of the Attorney General will be prosecuting these cases and has no further comment on this matter.

