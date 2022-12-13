CJ Edmonds joins Roost as Chief Revenue Officer
Roost expands executive team to accelerate growth of their SaaS cash security deposit automation platform and financial amenities for rentersVANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading cash deposit automation provider Roost (JoinRoost, Inc), announced today that CJ Edmonds has been named Chief Revenue Officer. As part of the company’s growing leadership team, Edmonds will use expertise from a combined 20 years in the multifamily industry and at SaaS-based emerging technology companies to drive go-to-market and customer acquisition strategy within multifamily, single family for rent, and student housing.
Edmonds most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer for SmartRent, helping to increase annual revenue by 877% and take the company public. Prior to joining SmartRent, Edmonds served as the CEO of Caligoo and the Senior Vice President of Sales for G5.
Rising pricing pressure, increased security deposit regulation, and ongoing labor shortages are driving many property managers and owners to centralize operations and reduce costs. With savings up to 80% compared to managing traditional cash deposits in-house, deposit automation is becoming a popular cost and risk-reduction strategy.
“With his deep knowledge of the industry, relentless focus on customer success and track record of helping multi-family owners and operators improve operations, CJ is the perfect addition to Roost,” said Chanin Ballance, CEO of Roost. “We’re excited to help more property owners and management companies cut costs and improve resident satisfaction.”
About Roost
Launched in 2021, Roost is a mission-driven tech company focused on improving property NOI and renter financial health. Roost’s security deposit automation platform streamlines the deposit intake and refund process, reduces compliance risk, and minimizes disputes. It also provides residents with financial amenities including financial guidance and savings deals, credit history building, and a simple way to turn their refundable deposits into an instant emergency fund.
