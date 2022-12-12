The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Investors

Investors with losses exceeding $250,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm" or the "Company") AFRM securities between February 12, 2021 and December 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Affirm investors have until February 6, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On December 16, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that it had launched an inquiry into Affirm, along with four other companies offering "buy-now, pay-later" ("BNPL") services, indicating that it was concerned about how BNPL leads to "accumulating debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting."

On this news, Affirm's stock fell $11.74, or 10.6%, to close at $99.24 per share on December 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Affirm's BNPL service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (2) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Affirm securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 6, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Affirm securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

