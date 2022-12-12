Division of Marine Fisheries opens public comment period on Striped Mullet Supplement

Morehead City

Dec 12, 2022

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is accepting public comment on proposed temporary management of the striped mullet stock.

The 2022 striped mullet stock assessment indicated the stock is overfished and overfishing is occurring. The Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality determined it is in the long-term interest of the striped mullet stock to develop temporary management through a Supplement until long-term management is implemented through the fishery management plan process. Management will address the overfishing status.

Draft Supplement A to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Amendment 1 includes various proposals for a commercial and recreational season closure to end overfishing.

A recording of the Marine Fisheries Commission presentation on the supplement and the Draft Striped Mullet Amendment 1 Supplement A document are available on the Public Comment: Striped Mullet FMP Amendment 1 Supplement A webpage.

The public may submit comments on the Draft Striped Mullet Amendment 1 Supplement A through an online form or through mail:

Submit Online Comments – Click here to submit comments online. Mail Comments – Written comments may be mailed to Draft Striped Mullet Supplement A Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2023. Emailed comments will not be accepted.

For more information contact division biologists Daniel Zapf at 252-946-6481 or Jeffrey Dobbs at 252-808-8193.