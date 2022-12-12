Industrial Outdoor Storage Platform, Catalyst Investment Partners, Closes $100 Million Acquisition Credit Facility with U.S. Based Bank

The facility will provide significant capital for Catalyst to continue growing its Industrial Outdoor Storage ("IOS") portfolio.

Catalyst Investment Partners has closed on a $100 million acquisition credit facility with a large U.S.-based bank. The facility will provide the company with significant capital to continue growing its portfolio of IOS properties in core, infill markets across major MSA's in the United States. Catalyst has made 23 separate acquisitions in 2022 and recently grew its team with the addition of Eric Silver, VP of Finance, and Scott Barrie, Regional Director of Acquisitions.

"This financing represents a significant milestone for the company" said Max Heiden, Co-Founder and Partner at Catalyst. "The credit facility provides further certainty of close to our counterparties and puts us on strong footing to capitalize on market dislocations in 2023."

Since the inception of the platform in 2021, Catalyst has raised nearly $300 million in capital, including equity and debt, and acquired approximately $150 million in gross real estate assets. The firm is based in New York City and has a team of 11 real estate professionals fully dedicated to it's IOS strategy.

About Catalyst Investment Partners

Catalyst Investment Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, management, and leasing of industrial outdoor storage properties. Catalyst's portfolio of closed and under-contract properties spans over 40 industrial outdoor storage sites across the Eastern US, and the company is actively seeking new acquisition opportunities. Qualified inquiries please reach out to investments@catalystios.com.

