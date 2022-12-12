GensoKishi Announces Official Release with LAND Sales Coming This December

Taipei City, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - The MMORPG game "GensoKishi Online-Meta World '' released officially on November 30th. This project is the web 3 incarnation of the iconic Japanese 3D MMO "Elemental Knights Online," that won the "Game of the Year Gold Award 2012'' in Taiwan and accumulated more than 8 million downloads worldwide.

The new web3 release will see avatars and in-game items traded as NFTs - the Genso metaverse will be a virtual space composed of 3D MMO, and an economy run on the Polygon blockchain. Genso's governance token $MV will be a vital part of this fantasy world, a token that has already achieved numerous records to date; the fastest sell-out on Trustpad, Kickstarter hall of fame on MEXC, and a record-breaking 69,000 people participated on Bybit's launchpool event.

This highly anticipated game is a 3D MMORPG which has an already active user base, with a fully-functioning 3D metaverse, simultaneously connecting users from around the world. Players go to dungeons, defeat monsters with friends, and interact with players from around the world in real time.

Character avatar skins are NFTs and are called Cosplay NFTs in Genso. These Cosplay NFTs have seen notable collaborations with top game designers.

Another feature of the game is that the in-game currency can be converted into $ROND, an actual crypto currency issued by Genso. $ROND is listed on crypto exchange Bybit.

The items and in-game currency obtained from playing the game can be taken out of the game.

Another fun element of the game is that players can strategically equip with weapons (NFTs) of optimal strength to attack the monsters in each dungeon. Genso has already seen many users creating unique costumes to attack monsters.

Along with the official release, there are new shops opening in the famed "Genso Mall."

Genso is a free-to-play MMORPG. Genso is welcoming in, web 3 gamers and also the vast majority that are web 2 gamers.

Supported Devices and OS

WebGL（Windows、Mac）

iOS

Android

Major Future Updates

Trading NFTs between users

The Dragon Tower (PvP challenge dungeon)

Shopping mall space increase

New Collaboration NFTs (for sale)

NFT rentals

UGC: Avatars and items designed by users then imported into the game.

Housing (Design own home).

Many brands and celebrities' participation into the company's metaverse.

The functionality of the game has been updated through the alpha and beta versions, and various functions such as importing and exporting NFT/FTs have also been updated since the official version.

LAND in the Genso Metaverse

Genso Metaverse

Genso's fantasy metaverse is composed of land parcels (=LAND).

LAND in the Genso metaverse can be purchased and owned by various companies and individuals to create unique virtual spaces.

Anyone can create 3D NFTs such as buildings, items, and avatars by using Genso's $MV token. Building NFTs can be used to create facilities that will support a variety of experiences on Genso including music concerts, art exhibits, fashion events, games, quests, and contests. Item NFTs are 3D objects that can be used in the Genso metaverse, such as furniture and accessories to decorate a house. These can also be created and sold by the user.

LAND sales are scheduled for December, and the UGC function that will be released in the future will allow users to design kingdoms and maps.

The details are as follows:

WHITEPAPER：https://genso.game/pdf/LAND_UGC_Mall_MarketPlace_EN.pdf.

Genso will continue to provide cryptogame enthusiasts with updates on this project.

Stay tuned here to get the latest on GensoKishi Online.

