InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hairstyling Salon Sink for Long Hair (RKH-374)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better salon sink to accommodate clients with medium or long length hair," said an inventor, from Medford, Ore., "so I invented the CONE BASIN. My design prevents long hair from swirling into a tangled mess at the bottom of the basin and it helps prevent coloring from blending together with soapy water. It will reduce/prevent the need for correction appointments by separating the colors during rinsing."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved hairstyling salon sink for clients with medium length and long length hair. In doing so, it ensures that hair is thoroughly shampooed and rinsed. It also prevents hair tangling and knots. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons, barbershops, cosmetology schools, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-374, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

