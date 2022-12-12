CONSECUTIVE WINS FOR SUBARU CROSSTREK IN CANADIAN BLACK BOOK BEST RETAINED VALUE AWARDS

Subaru Crosstrek wins Best Retained Value in 'SUV: Main Sub-Compact' category

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is excited to announce that the Subaru Crosstrek has won back-to-back in its category of 'SUV: Main Sub-Compact' for the 2022 Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value Awards. This demonstrates the long-term value of Subaru vehicles, a factor important to the decision-making process of purchasing a vehicle. The Subaru Forester finished second in the 'SUV: Main Compact' category while Subaru as a whole earned third place in the 'Overall Brand: Car' category.

The Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value Awards acknowledge vehicles that retain the highest percentage of their original MSRP after four years. This is extremely valuable information for consumers, given that depreciation is the single largest expense of vehicle ownership. For November 2022, the awards program analyzed model year 2019 cars, trucks, and SUVs in 15 vehicle categories.

"Our strategic planning always includes providing long-lasting value to our customers," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "Awards like these give us confidence that our goals are being achieved."

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek was also the recipient of the J.D. Power 2022 Canada ALG Residual Value Award in its Subcompact Utility class and named TOP SAFETY PICK (on models with EyeSight and specific headlights) by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

