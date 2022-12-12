Prevu Announces Market Expansion into Texas and Colorado

Homebuyers in Austin and Denver will now have access to Prevu's digital homebuying platform that saves consumers time and money when they purchase a home

Prevu, a real estate technology company on a mission to empower homebuyers, today announced its digital homebuying platform is now available in Austin, TX, Denver, CO, and their surrounding cities. With Prevu's expansion into Texas and Colorado, consumers in these markets will now have a modern alternative to the antiquated homebuying process. Prevu delivers a seamless digital solution to search for available listings, schedule tours, make offers and more easily collaborate with an experienced, local agent – while also returning up to 2 percent of the home's purchase price back to the buyer via the company's industry-leading buyer commission rebate.

"Over the past decade, Austin and Denver have seen rapid growth. Both cities have strong economies with a diverse range of industries and job opportunities that have attracted growing populations," said Thomas Kutzman, Co-CEO of Prevu. "These strong economies and growing populations make them exciting places to live and work, but a decade of home price appreciation has contributed to an affordability issue for today's homebuyers. Prevu's Smart Buyer Rebate makes the dream of home ownership in these cities more attainable and more affordable."

After successful launches in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area earlier this year, Prevu continues its momentum of modernizing the homebuying experience in major metropolitan cities with the company's savings-oriented approach. Today's entrance into Austin and Denver expands Prevu's geographic footprint - already serving Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, New York, Boston, and Philadelphia.

"In an age where people are increasingly transacting online, Prevu simplifies homebuying, enabling consumers to take greater control of the process from start to finish with zero pressure," said Chase Marsh, Co-CEO of Prevu. "This results in a more empowering and hassle-free experience, saving buyers time, money and frustration."

Prevu executives Cyndy Stewart and Todd Hovanec will serve as the managing brokers for Texas and Colorado, respectively, and the company welcomes Stephanie Kolesar as General Manager for the Greater Denver Area.

