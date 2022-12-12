University of Phoenix Announces Agreement With Central Wyoming College

Academic agreement supports pathways for students from community college to higher degrees at the University

University of Phoenix announces a new academic agreement with Central Wyoming College that supports building pathways from community college courses to higher degrees at the University. The agreement, called a 3+1 Transfer Pathway Program, allows Central Wyoming College students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at the community college and as little as one year to complete their bachelor's degree at University of Phoenix. Under the agreement, students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor's degree. If all 87 credits are transferred, students only need to complete 33 credits to graduate.

"University of Phoenix is proud to partner with Central Wyoming College to expand career-relevant degree pathways that are both flexible and affordable," said University of Phoenix Provost and Chief Academic Officer John Woods. "We understand that busy, adult learners need a focused and practical approach to educational attainment, and we're pleased to offer programs aligned with in-demand industries."

University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly. Students can also access concurrent enrollment for specific degree programs including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Management, Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

"Central Wyoming College is focused on preparing students for the next step in their educational journey," stated Dr. Kathy Wells, vice president of Academic Affairs at Central Wyoming College. "This partnership with University of Phoenix adds a wonderful option to our existing transfer articulation agreements."

University of Phoenix has generous transfer policies and provides a supportive transfer pathway to all students, including students at community colleges. Prior eligible credits can cover up to 75% of a student's bachelor's degree. National testing programs, evaluation of military service, and Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) are non-traditional credit transfer options that give students the chance to identify credits based on skills gained from work and life. On average, University of Phoenix students save $11,000 and shave one year off their undergraduate degree with eligible transfer credits and relevant work experience.

University of Phoenix has established community college education service agreements across the U.S. Community college students transferring into University of Phoenix can save $144 on every 3-credit course at the University and lock in with the fixed tuition rate for the completion of their degree program. Students entering the 3+1 Pathway will have tuition and fees waived for their first course. Central Wyoming College employees entering the program for a bachelor's or master's degree will take five classes and the sixth class is free; for those entering doctoral programs, all resource fees are waived.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About Central Wyoming College

Central Wyoming College is a community college serving Fremont, Hot Springs and Teton Counties that offers certificate programs, associate's, and bachelor's degrees. The main campus is in Riverton Wyoming, with outreach centers in Lander, Jackson and Dubois, each designed to meet the needs of the community it serves. Learn more at cwc.edu.

