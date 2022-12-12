11 State Agencies Collect Over 6,000 Food Items for Local Pantries, Challenged to Food Drive Collection By State Auditor
This holiday season, the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office again challenged state agencies to a food collection competition for the second year in a row, benefitting two local food pantries. The agencies that participated were:
- Department of Labor
- Legislative Council
- Department of Career and Technical Education
- Department of Transportation
- Highway Patrol
- Insurance Department
- Office of the State Auditor
- Office of State Treasurer
- Attorney General’s Office
- Office of the Governor
- State Historical Society
The total food collected by each agency was divided by the number of people in their agency to determine the winner of the challenge. Gathering 2,556 items was the Office of the Governor.
“Because of the generosity of so many state team members, we’re able to give back to our community,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “We applaud the work of all these agencies and thank them for helping us support people in need this holiday season.”
The final total of all donated items was 6,141. Agencies will be dropping off their food on Monday, December 12th at the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry and Ministry on the Margins.
“Ministry on the Margins is grateful to be recipients of this example of what makes North Dakota great — coming together to help people in need, generosity, collaboration, and a little bit of fun competition,” said Executive Director Sister Kathleen Atkinson.