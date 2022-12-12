Global Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology and Forecasts Market Segment by Technology (Protein Expression Technology [Cell-Free Expression, Bacterial Expression, Yeast Expression, Algal Expression, Insect Expression, Others], Protein Purification & Isolation Technology [Ultrafiltration, Precipitation, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Western Blotting, Others), Market Segment by Application (Therapeutic, Industrial, Research), Market Segment by End User (Academia, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The Global Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology market was valued at US$9,305.7 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Government and Market Players’ Support for Proteomics and Genomics Research

The rise in investment for research and development activities pertaining to the field of proteomics and genomics is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the studied market. Proteomics is one of the key contributor in the development of functional genomics, which in turn plays a major role in biomedical research, with significant impact on diagnostic and therapeutic products for a wide range of complex diseases. Owing to the advancements and benefits of genomics and proteomics, many of the governments around the world are constantly formulating favourable policies and supporting research and development in genomics field. This is likely to expand the market growth over the future. Few of the recent developments with respect to market are listed below:

In February 2022, Zetta Genomics raised GBP 2.5 million (US$3.06 million) in new seed funding. This funding will be used to drive Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology’s transformation into mainstream healthcare and life-changing patient benefit by leveraging genomic data.

In January 2022, Protai received US$ 8 million in seed financing round that will be used to further develop Protai's platform, to accelerate its discovery programs and to enhance its partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology Market?

The development of therapeutic and preventive strategies require an accurate understanding of the role of the proteins that play a major role in the SARS-CoV-2 infection process and progression of COVID-19. With the advancement in time, the situation gradually improved, and it is expected to further improve during study period. This provided growth opportunities to the studied market. In March 2020, Centivax had partnered with SwiftScale Biologics, in developing antibody therapeutics against COVID-19 and planned to initiate phase I/II clinical trial with SwiftScale ramping up its capabilities to produce 100,000 doses a month for 10 months if the trial is successful.

Also, as per the research study carried out by Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology, in 2020, viral proteins that are expressed by SARS-CoV-2 are to be produced by cell-free protein synthesis within 60-90 minutes without generating genetically modified organisms. Thus, in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the studied market experienced a slight set back, affecting the industry expansion. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be advantageous for the protein expression, purification and isolation market owing to growing research in the field of proteomics conducted by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies that have significantly helped to augment the market revenue.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Shorter Expression Time and Structural Modification

Protein expression makes use of cell lysates to attain the desired recombinant proteins. Key advantages offered by this method is workflow challenges avoidance, associated with maintaining cell culture or living cells.

Cell lysates are created by breaking down and utilizing cellular components from eukaryotic or bacterial cells. Certain protein expression systems based on E. coli, wheat germs, human cell lines, rabbit reticulocytes, and insect cells are commercially available. Major players of this market are focusing on investing in cell lysis to introduce advanced protein products which are primarily helpful for treatment of various cancers. For instance, Kymriah (Novartis AG) is a drug manufactured through this process has been highly beneficial in treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.

Government support for Proteomics and Genomics Research

The rising investment in the research and development activities pertaining to the field of proteomics and genomics is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the studied market. For instance, in 2020, US$ 10 million NIH federal grant was sanctioned for 5 years in support of proteomic research to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).Growing research initiatives in academic institutes for structural and functional proteomics, detailed kinetic analysis, and protein-protein interaction are contributing to the demand for protein expression, purification and isolation solutions. Proteomics make a key contribution in the development of functional genomics, which in turn play a major role in biomedical research, with significant impact on diagnostic and therapeutic products for a wide range of complex diseases in the near future boosting the market growth.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Enhanced development of cell free expression systems

The molecular biology technique known as cell-free protein expression (CFPE) has emerged as one of the most popular technique for protein synthesis and proteomic research. Protein production using cells typically takes a few days to weeks, whereas it is possible to produce proteins using CFPE in a few hours. Therefore, CPSE-based protein production can save time from the initial synthesis to the applications when compared to traditional methods.

Protein expression in a single tube can be finished in an hour. High-yield protein expression and purification are now being made possible by this expression system. Additionally, cell-free expression kits support the quick and efficient expression of desired proteins. For instance, using the template DNA, the AccuRapid CFPE kit aids in the expression of a necessary protein in a reaction tube in less than 3 hours. As a result, the adoption of CFPE in the production of proteins by various industries is on rise, which will is expected to market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Protein Expression, Purification and Isolation Technology market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, QIAGEN N.V. developed the QIAwave product line, with three nucleic acid extraction kits that utilize components. These products were produced in synchronization with various end clients to address the persistent problem of laboratory waste. These methods isolate and process RNA, DNA, and proteins from blood, tissues, and other sources.

In March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Symphogen also declared that their partnership would continue to provide biopharmaceutical research and development labs and platform workflows for quality control and streamlined characterization of complex therapeutic proteins. This will assist in preserving Thermo Fisher Scientific's position as the industry leader in protein purification and separation.

