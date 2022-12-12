Toronto Teen 13 Years Old Dubbed “American Celebrity Interviewer” Hosts His Own Live Video Podcast Turkmen Live

Ryan Turkmen - Turkmen Live Becca Gardner - Co-Host - Former Child Star "Backpack Kid" - Russell Horning - Floss Dance

Toronto teen Ryan Turkmen who is only 13 years old hosts his own live video podcast, Turkmen Live interviewing high profile and celebrity guests in the U.S.

The Dynamics Are Amazing Between My Co-host Becca and Myself” — Ryan Turkmen

Toronto teen Ryan Turkmen, only 13 years old, interviews only high-profile and celebrity guests, and there is no shortage. Ryan hosts his live video podcast "Chasing Fame" on his show Turkmen Live ( www.turkmenlive.com ), interviewing high-profile and celebrity guests in the United States. His co-host is a former American Child Star, Becca Gardner, who played Jennifer Lopez's daughter alongside Redford and Morgan Freeman in the motion picture An Unfinished Life when she was a child. Ryan is set to interview former child sensation Russell Horning dubbed by social media the "Backpack Kid," on December 23, 2022. Russell became an overnight sensation while appearing on the Season Finale of SNL (Saturday Night Live), performing with Katy Perry. This dance became known worldwide as the floss dance, as covered by Inside Edition. In this exclusive live interview with Ryan Turkmen, Russell says he will be announcing some new acting roles and some original compositions for the near future."The dynamics are amazing between my co-host Becca and myself," says Ryan. As a former child star, she has direct insight into what happens to a famous child when watched and monitored by the paparazzi, fans, and the media. Ryan says the show will pick up momentum in 2023 with some fascinating new celebrity guests scheduled for the new year.About Turkmen LiveRyan Turkmen Hosts his newest podcast series entitled, "Chasing Fame." In this live video podcast Ryan interviews a wide range of famous guests from former child stars to sports legends on how they got where they are now and at what cost. Ryan, who is only thirteen years old himself, a competitive fame driven soccer player, and author of a six-part book entitled "The Journey" discusses in the book what he currently has to deal with day to day to go pro.

Inside Edition SNL - The "Backpack Kid" - Russell Horning