Anatomic Pathology Market to Expand at a Stunning CAGR of ~9%, ~USD 59,424 Million by 2033

Global Anatomic Pathology Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global anatomic pathology market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 59,424 million by 2033 by expanding at a CAGR of ~9%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 24,337 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of anatomic pathology market worldwide are the higher instances of patients suffering with cancer and rise in number of people living with chronic disease.Market Definition of Anatomic PathologyThe study of organs and tissues is known as anatomic pathology, and it aims to identify the origins and consequences of specific diseases. Anatomic pathology's main function is to spot abnormalities that can aid in illness diagnosis and treatment planning. Anatomic pathology largely entails the examination of tissue, which can range from the analysis of a single cell from a Pap smear to the evaluation of an entire corpse during an autopsy and everything in between. The procedure is also useful in assessing other ailments, such as kidney and liver problems, autoimmune disorders, and infectionsRequest a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4377 Global Anatomic Pathology Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global anatomic pathology market can majorly be attributed to the rise in acquisition and collaboration of the key players to propel the market growth. For instance, an agreement to work together on the creation of a digital pathology solution based on AI was announced by Indica Labs, Inc. and The Industrial Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research in Digital Diagnostics (iCAIRD). The pathology aims at helping the cases involving colorectal surgery find cancer in lymph nodes. Furthermore, as part of a strategic development of Epredia’s footprint in Europe, PHC Holdings Corporation, the parent company of Epredia, has acquired anatomical pathology suppliers Laurypath and Microm Microtech France (MMFrance).The global anatomic pathology market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Rising cases of cancerIncrease in the count of pathologist present worldwideHigher prevalence of chronic diseaseSurge in the kidney issues among the populationGrowing healthcare expenditureGlobal Anatomic Pathology Market: Restraining FactorUnavailability of anatomic pathology equipment and with the transforming pathology trends the challenges are also rising. The development cost of anatomic pathology is also rising. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/anatomic-pathology-market/4377 Global Anatomic Pathology Market SegmentationBy Type (Services, Consumables, and Instruments)The services segment garnered the highest market share of 44.12% in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to the growing cases of breast cancer and higher number of biopsies performed all across the world. Around 40 to 50 million major procedures are performed annually in the USA, and 20 million in Europe, for a startling total of 310 million worldwide. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 685 000 people worldwide died and 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer. The most common cancer in the globe as of the end of 2020 was breast cancer, which had been diagnosed in 7.8 million women in the previous five years.By Sub-Division (Histopathology, and Cytopathology)By Product Type (Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Peptides)By Application (Disease Diagnosis, and Drug Discovery & Development)By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Research & Academic Laboratories)By RegionThe North America anatomic pathology market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. In 2022, the market of North America held the largest market share of 39.21%. Moreover, the market growth in the region is attributed to developed healthcare network and growing need of advanced anatomic pathology in the region. Moreover, the higher number of surgeries performed in the North America significantly contributes to the market growth of the region. A total of 13 million surgical procedures in the United States between January 1, 2019, and January 30, 2021.The market research report on global anatomic pathology also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4377 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Anatomic Pathology MarketSome of the key players of the global anatomic pathology market are PHC Holdings Corporation, Indica Labs, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. 