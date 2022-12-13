KARE Launches HERO Real-Time PayTM to Provide Caregivers Quicker Access to Pay
HERO Real-Time PayTM enables KARE Heroes to receive full payment regardless of the time or day a shift is completed – even on weekends and holidays.HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KARE, the leading app-based digital labor marketplace for post-acute and senior care, is announcing the launch of HERO Real-Time PayTM. With HERO Real-Time PayTM, health care nurses and caregivers, known as KARE Heroes, can receive full payment immediately following the completion and verification of their shift. HERO Real-Time PayTM enables KARE Heroes to receive payment regardless of the time or day a shift is completed – even on weekends and holidays.
To be eligible for HERO Real-Time PayTM, a KARE HERO must receive a minimum four-star rating for their shift and bank with a financial institution that supports real-time payments.
Denver, CO based KARE HERO, Jen B., says, “I’ve been working with KARE for a year now, and one of the big selling points for me is that HERO Real-Time PayTM gives me access to my income quickly and I can pay bills now versus waiting longer. Who wants to wait two weeks anymore? With HERO Real-Time PayTM, I can get paid so much faster! Thank you KARE!”
Quicker access to earned funds provides more financial freedom for these essential, high-demand front-line workers. Unlike other applications that only allow workers to borrow a portion against a future paycheck for a fee, HERO Real-Time PayTM provides Heroes their full wages, with no additional fees, immediately after their shift times are verified.
“KARE is here to solve the staffing crisis for the senior care industry. Part of that involves understanding what caregivers want and how KARE can help them to achieve their goals. Quicker access to pay is always at the top of their list. We are honored to provide HERO Real-Time PayTM to KARE Heroes and give them faster access to their hard-earned wages,” says Katie Rhone, Vice President of HERO Development at KARE.
Charles Turner, CEO of KARE adds “We are committed to helping caregivers improve their lives, independently manage their work schedules, and provide the essential services post-acute and senior care facilities need to be successful. KARE Heroes do not have to enroll or pay a fee to qualify for HERO Real-Time PayTM. As long as the HERO banks at a participating financial institution, their money will be in their account, regardless of the time of day or day of the week - even on holidays!”
About KARE
KARE is the first labor marketplace dedicated solely to the senior housing and post-acute industry. KARE connects qualified caregivers and nurses with senior care communities and nursing homes. The KARE app gives caregivers the flexibility to create a schedule that works for them, and it gives communities the ability to quickly fill open shifts, delivering a revolutionary approach to solving staffing challenges. For more information on KARE, please visit doyoukare.com.
