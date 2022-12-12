Food Logistics named SemiCab Inc as a recipient of the 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award
SemiCab receives recognition as a top software and technology provider that ensures a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain
Our goal has always been to improve efficiencies within the supply chain for the benefit of all. This recognition is another indication we’re headed in the right direction.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab Inc, North America’s only Collaborative Transportation Platform, today announced that they have been named a winner of Food Logistics’ 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award. The award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.
This year’s winners are investing in and implementing emerging technologies, from mobile technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) to food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management, and more. Today's software and technology offerings provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility, and more, and offer end-to-end management, from farm to fork, and beyond.
SemiCab’s Collaborative Transportation Platform is focused on connecting multiple shippers, including grocery retailers, food & beverage brand manufacturers, cold storage operators, and 3PL providers, in order to reduce empty miles and increase the usage of backhauls. The company's goal is to create $50 billion in new economic value, eliminate the addition of 30 million metric tons of CO2 to the environment, and fundamentally transform the way the industry has operated for decades.
According to Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, “The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology, and more. These providers and their implemented solutions directly address the challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety, or just simply automating a process.”
“Our goal has always been to improve efficiencies within the supply chain for the benefit of all,” said Ajesh Kapoor, SemiCab Founder, and CEO. “This recognition from Food Logistics is yet another indication we’re headed in the right direction.”
To learn more about SemiCab, visit www.SemiCab.com.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. For more information go to www.FoodLogistics.com.
