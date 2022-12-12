Latest News: Library Announces 2022 Music Commissions from Koussevitzky Foundation

The Serge Koussevitzky Music Foundation in the Library of Congress has awarded commissions for new musical works to seven composers. The commissions are granted jointly by the foundation and the performing organizations that will present the world premiere of each work.

Winning composers for 2022 and the groups co-sponsoring their commissions are Marcos Balter and the New York New Music Ensemble; Oscar Bettison and loadbang, a New York City-based chamber ensemble; Eric Chasalow and Sound Icon; Amy Beth Kirsten and Sandbox Percussion; Nico Muhly and Nois; Jeffrey Mumford and the String Orchestra of New York City (SONYC); and Tyshawn Sorey and Yarn/Wire.

