Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 902.44 Million by 2028, Globally, at 4.50% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market ” By Product Type (Water Jacketed CO2 Incubators, Air Jacketed CO2 Incubators), By Application (Laboratory Research & Clinical Applications, In Vitro Fertilization), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market size was valued at USD 635.80 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 902.44 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2021 to 2028

Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Overview

A climate-controlled, enclosed box called a carbon dioxide incubator is used in life science labs to grow biological cell cultures. Managing CO2 in a humidified atmosphere with a stable temperature helps maintain the ideal conditions for cell growth. To stop bacteria from growing, its interiors are made of corrosion-resistant materials like stainless steel and have very few sharp edges and grooves. The air in the incubator passes through a sterile filter and is distributed uniformly throughout the entire interior because samples are frequently placed on different shelves. Today, CO2 incubators come in various sizes and configurations with unique features like support for hypoxic applications.

The demand for tissue and cell culture equipment and supplies, such as carbon dioxide incubators, is rising as a result of the expanding use of genetically modified products for therapeutic diagnostics. Additionally, technological advancements and the appearance of highly automated equipment are helping researchers conduct studies more effectively. Research on cancer, stem cells, tissue engineering, embryonic cells, mammalian cell growth, and neuroscience makes extensive use of carbon dioxide incubators.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Eppendorf AG, LEEC Corporation, Shanghai Boxun Medical Biological Instrument Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BINDER GmbH, Bellco Glass, Panasonic Healthcare Co., Sheldon Manufacturing Inc., Memmert GmbH & Co., and NuAire Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market into Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market, by Product Type Water Jacketed CO2 Incubators Air Jacketed CO2 Incubators Direct Heat CO2 Incubators Others

Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market, by Application Laboratory Research & Clinical Applications In Vitro Fertilization Others

Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



