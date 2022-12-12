The Expansion Of The Automotive Industry Will Drive The Growth Of The Process Oil Market As Per The Business Research Company's Process Oil Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the process oil market, the growth of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the process oil market going forward. The automotive industry is responsible for the design, manufacture, and sale of automobiles. The process oils are compatible with most rubber polymers and are extensively used in the manufacture of automobile tyres, tread rubber, conveyor belts, automotive components, and floor mats. For instance, in 2021, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), a Belgium-based automobile manufacturers association, 79.1 million motor vehicles were produced around the world, an increase of 1.3% when compared to 2020. Therefore, the growth of the automotive industry is driving the growth of the process oil industry.

The global process oil market size is expected to grow from $4.81 billion in 2021 to $5.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The process oil market is expected to grow to $6.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the process oil market. Major companies operating in the process oil market are focused on developing new innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2020, Nynas, a Sweden-based manufacturer of specialty naphthenic oils and bitumen products launched Nytex 8022, a highly versatile process oil. NYTEX 8022 is the ideal product for fulfilling the formulation requirements for highly concentrated chemical additives, such as mineral oil-based antifoam, which need the solubilization of the active components while remaining label-free. Moreover, the high flash point of NYTEX 8022 would allow the safe solubilization of the additives at high temperatures. The high solvent power of NYTEX 8022 will help to stabilize the formulations of printing inks, ceramic inks, and chemical auxiliaries used in leather and textile treatments.

Major players in the process oil market are Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Repsol S.A., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, Unipetrol AS, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Nynas AB, H&R GROUP, Apar Industries Ltd., Gandhar Group, HF Sinclair Corporation, and CPC Corporation.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the process oil market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the process oil market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global process oil market is segmented by type into naphthenic, paraffinic, non-carcinogenic, aromatic; by function into extender oil, plasticizer, solvent, defoamer, other functions; by application into rubber processing, adhesives and sealants, consumer products, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, polymers, other applications.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

