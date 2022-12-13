The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma Is Now Autism Certified To Enhance Services for the Community

Autism Foundation of Oklahoma is now autism certified which means staff completed IBCCES' autism-specific training and certification program.

Our certification program will help the team enhance their knowledge and specialized services to better support the clients they serve daily.” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNTIED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma (AFO) has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, which is granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The CAC credential requires staff to complete an autism-specific training and certification program through IBCCES to ensure the team's ability to meet the ever-changing needs of autistic individuals.

"Being an IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ means a great deal to our organization. It's given us a firm foundation of useful knowledge in the field of ASD and increases our credibility in the community with the professional development courses we provide," said Emily Scott, Executive Director, Autism Foundation of Oklahoma.

AFO currently offers public safety resources to autistic individuals, including Project: Safe Stop event that allows drivers and passengers to practice safe interactions with police. They also provide free self-identification driver and passenger visors and wallet cards and a Resource Coordinator on staff who answers phone calls and emails Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

"It is an honor to partner with the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma to enhance their commitment to the autistic community with new tools, resources, and training," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. "Our certification program will help the team enhance their knowledge and specialized services to better support the clients they serve daily."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for families that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Autism Foundation of Oklahoma

The role of the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma (AFO) is to enhance the capacity of systems, individuals, and communities to better serve and improve the lives of Oklahomans with autism and their families.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

