New Therapy Practice Melbourne - Maple Tree Counselling Launches First International Location in Australia

Maple Tree Counselling, a Hong Kong founded counselling and therapy practice, has just announced that it is expanding to two new locations in Melbourne and Central Victoria, Australia. Maple Tree’s expansion into Australia will be spearheaded by British-born, Australian psychotherapist, Simon Wescott; the same man who founded the practice’s first psychotherapy therapy centre in Hong Kong in 2021. He will replicate the two new mental wellness practices in Australia after the Hong Kong model to replicate the latter location’s success. The Australia practice is on schedule to receive new clients by February 2023. More about this can be found on https://www.mapletreecounselling.com

Wescott says: “With the rapid success of our Hong Kong mental therapy facility, it has been on my mind to do something similar in my adopted home of Australia. I am so pleased that this ambition of mine has now come to fruition.” He stated that those who come to them for mental wellness help can expect to find a team of professional counsellors who are a multicultural and diverse group with a wide mix of life experiences and international accreditations and qualifications. They will be guided by the main professional values of expert individual and group supervision, absolute confidentiality, and ongoing professional development. The therapy centre’s founder went on to say that these two new Maple Tree Counselling facilities will be focused on helping people prosper by providing them with a safe and nurturing environment, one in which they can assess the various challenges and opportunities of their lives to help them heal and continue to grow as a person.

Wescott himself is accomplished enough as a practice builder and therapist to lead the two new Australian Maple Tree Counselling locations to success. He is a certified member of the Australian Counselling Association (ACA), the Hong Kong Society of Counselling and Psychology (HKSCP), and the Psychotherapy Society of Hong Kong. Wescott added, “I believe in the benefits of both short-term, goal-oriented counselling and longer term, ‘in-depth’ psychoanalytic psychotherapy.” He noted that those who are navigating difficult emotional states like depression, anxiety, anger, and loneliness, or need to address repetitive and destructive behaviours such as substance abuse or sexual compulsion, have a right to move away from these things to lead a fuller life. Many of these mental difficulties are brought on by life-changing transitions such as bereavement, divorce, or relocation. The new Australian mental health practice founder admitted that these are extreme emotional states that can make any person’s anxiety and destructive behaviours much worse as they feel stuck or unvalued. That’s why he is always happy to treat clients of all ages and from many walks of life, with a particular focus on men's mental health, adolescents and young adults, and members of the LGBTQ community. Wescott admitted that he likes to work across two core, complementary modalities. The first is Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) that seeks to ground present emotional realities in greater self-awareness and to build a motivating picture of the values towards which clients are drawn. The second is the use of what’s known as psychodynamic principles. This attempts to get to the 'root causes' of patients’ difficulties in the past.





Those who have sought counselling from Maple Tree Counselling’s Hong Kong location have had very positive things to say about that mental health practice. One client, NT, stated: “I sought therapy in a moment of personal crisis. Simon helped me remember a few things about myself that I had forgotten over time. Because of that I rediscovered some of the optimism I had in my 20s. I would recommend Simon’s practice to anyone in need of a sympathetic ear, some kind words of intervention, or just a fresh take on their problems.” Another client, Britta Butler called the practice “a much needed addition to the counselling landscape of Hong Kong by a group of truly dedicated therapists.” Those who would like more information about the new Maple Tree Counselling locations in Central Victoria and Melbourne may refer to the website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/ for more details.

