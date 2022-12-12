Recruitment: Compensation Is the Principal Criterion of Choice for Corporate Finance, Accounting and Payroll Professionals

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fed Finance, specialized recruitment firm for corporate finance, accounting and payroll position, unveils the results of its annual survey focusing this year on the dynamism of the Montreal employment market for finance and accounting positions. For its survey, the firm surveyed 137 candidates currently employed or looking for new opportunities on their views of the sector’s dynamism.



Corporate finance, accounting and payroll employment market : the Great Montreal area seen as dynamic

When surveyed about their opinion of Montreal’s employment market, finance professionals judge it mostly positively. Indeed, 61% of respondents judge it either “dynamic” or “very dynamic”. Furthermore, 48% of them indicated being contacted by a recruiter or a HR professional more than six times in the past six months to discuss a potential work opportunity.

However, candidates remain selective, as a call for an opportunity does not necessarily translate to a job interview with a recruiter. Indeed, 26% of respondents did not continue the recruitment process with an interview following this original sollicitation.

Compensation, key criterion for corporate finance and accounting professionals .

When asked about the information they are looking for in priority on a job description, 70% of respondents cite compensation. This criterion, unsurprisingly, places first among other criteria like the location of the company (63%) and the required experience (48%).

“Often, transparency in job description is rewarded by a greater volume of received applications. This is observable for every criterion, but this is especially true when speaking about compensation. Generally, the more candidates can identify themselves in a job description thanks to the given information, the more they are susceptible to apply. This is a rule recruiters should keep in mind,” explains Marian Babin.

When asked what makes the difference between two similar openings, compensation is once again cited first by a majority of respondents (69%). This criterion is placed first, over the distance between the workplace and the candidate’s residence (57%) and the remote work policy of the company (52%), a phenomenon accentuated since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. “Even though some companies are asking their employees to be on site full-time, a lot of professionals are asking companies to adopt a hybrid model. This is a variable to consider for companies during their recruitment processes : some candidates will turn down opportunities if the team is against remote work/home office, even partially.”

Once hired, candidates are still placing compensation as an important criterion : 66% of respondents indicate that a remuneration in line with the market helps them stay within a company. The criterion is, this time, placed in third position behind the work atmosphere (75%) and the team (70%). However, it still remains at the heart of the discussion for corporate finance, accounting and payroll candidates.

Companies’ reputation, an important element candidates consider when applying

A majority of candidates looking for an opportunity in corporate finance, accounting and payroll indicate searching for pieces of information about companies they think to apply to : 94% of them answered positively to this affirmation.

When asked about which pieces of information they are looking for before applying, 81% of candidates cited the reputation of the company, via websites like Glassdoor or reviews and notes of Google pages. This item placed first, far ahead of other items like the latest company news (55%) and the turnover of the company (40%).

Reputation is a point of vigilance companies should consider : 77% of respondents indicate that negative information could make them reconsider an application or an ongoing recruitment process. It seems important for companies to track and manage their e-reputation.

