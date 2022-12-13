Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Establishes Operations in South Carolina

The Lanning Group is now part of CRI

CRI Merges Charleston Area Firm, The Lanning Group, LLC

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) announces its first location in the state of South Carolina, expanding its footprint to serve clients through the merger of The Lanning Group, LLC.

“Expanding into South Carolina has long been a priority market for CRI, and this merger allows us to expand our service aptitude and add further industry-leading expertise to our team of advisors,” stated CRI chairman and managing partner, Bill Carr. “The Lanning Group’s focus on prioritizing client relationships and striving for excellence across the entire lifecycle of those relationships undoubtedly makes them an asset in the Charleston area. The addition of this bright team to our firm will help further strengthen our client service model while introducing the CRI name to a new market and new state.”

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the merger, commented, "As the old saying goes, 'when it's right, it's right.' CRI and The Lanning Group found great alignment the first time they met and never looked back. The Lanning Group is one of Charleston's preeminent tax specialty practices, and combining with CRI will provide their clients with access to greater depth, expertise, and resources. It will also provide great growth opportunities for their talented associates. CRI brings to the greater Charleston market the fastest-growing first-generation firm in the country. I wouldn't be surprised to see CRI become a major force throughout the state of South Carolina."

CRI is one of the fastest growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, now operating in 30+ markets across 11 states, with the addition of The Lanning Group to their locations. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Simple Numbers (business consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trusts and estates).

