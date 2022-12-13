South African Community Activists Gather for One Last Community and Economic Development Seminar of the Year
Mr. Sandile Hlayisi, Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers conducting the training held at Castle Kyalami.
A workshop on Community and Economic Development was held at Castle Kyalami to teach participants skills they might use to help develop their communities.
This knowledge is powerful and needed.”MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, various members of the community gathered for a Community and Economic Development workshop held at Castle Kyalami. In attendance were different leaders spanning a variety of societal sectors, including religious leaders, executives from non-profit organizations, local government officials, police officers, chaplain groups, and entrepreneurs.
— Mr. Kholofelo Moroana, Project Manager at Godisang Organization
With the sole purpose of being equipped with skills to empower their communities, the event was filled with joy as the guests were introduced to an acclaimed program called Tools for Life by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.
The event, held at Castle Kyalami was opened with an interfaith prayer from Bishop Cynthia Molefe who graced the stage to ask for blessing from the Almighty for this prestigious ceremony. The prayer was followed by an impactful speech from the Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who was promoting and supporting the notion of community and religious empowerment.
One of the attendees of the event, Reverend Peter Konzane, a Minister for the Dutch Reformed Church, drove 4 hours from Mafikeng to attend this workshop after hearing so many testimonies on how life-changing the Tools for Life are.
In expressing his joy about the seminar, he said, “This was definitely a day well spent and a trip worth making. A fellow pastor told me how fantastic your Tools for Life seminars are and that I must absolutely attend. So I got curious and did not want to miss out today. I am so glad I came!
Also in attendance was a group of Chaplains from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) who all uniformly expressed their excitement. One of the Chaplains, Apostle Iris Shipalane said, “I have learned so much from these courses today”, while another chaplain said, “This seminar was definitely extremely beneficial. Just from what we learned about conflict resolution and study technology I can already see that this is going to help me in my work, not to mention all of the other tools I will be learning.”
The attendees were taken through the Tools for Life and they enjoyed learning about communication, conflict resolution, ethics, drug abuse, and more, offered by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who claim to have trained over 12’000 South Africans on these efficient and practical skills development program.
Mr. Kholofelo Moroana, project manager at Godisang Organization, attended the seminar to fulfill his purpose of placing unemployed youth in the job market through various training interventions. During the seminar, Mr. Moroana expressed that this was a training not to be missed. He further stated “This knowledge is powerful and needed! We both finished our first course. We must bring this knowledge to the community. I would like to get all of our 150 staff trained, and then we can work out further training for our beneficiaries and the community. I am excited that I came today. This was a wonderful experience. Thank you so much!”
In closing, Mr. Hlayisi considers that this program was created for the community by L. Ron Hubbard, therefore it is one of their most important duties as Scientology Volunteer Ministers to bring these skills to the community to empower them.
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
EMPOWERING COMMUNITIES FOR A BETTER SOCIETY