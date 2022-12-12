Latin America Construction Equipment Market is Estimated to grow from US$ 8.6 Bn in 2022 to US$ 13.5 Bn by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 4.6%. Expertise on data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing Investments in Public Infrastructure to Steer Latin America Construction Equipment Market Past US$ 13,586.7 Mn by 2032. Launch of New Versions of Hydrogen-powered Transit Buses a Game Changer for Transportation Industry. Check out the Exhaustive Analysis Prepared by FMI.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the Latin America construction equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 8,676.6 Mn in 2022 to US$ 13,586.7 Mn by 2032, with overall sales exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period.



Rising investments by government in developing and expanding public infrastructure is a key factor expected to drive the demand for construction equipment across Latin America during the forecast period.

Similarly, progress in the logistics and transportation industries, as well as the presence of supportive government initiatives for infrastructure development, are expected to drive the Latin American construction equipment market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rapid growth of the residential sector due to growing population and rapid urbanization across Latin American countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Chile will boost sales of construction equipment over the next ten years.

Manufacturers are continuously innovating to develop energy-efficient and low-emission construction equipment to expand their customer base as well as to increase their revenue share. This will bode well for the Latin America construction equipment.

Key Takeaways of Construction Equipment Market Study

Based on equipment type, earth moving machinery segment is projected to increase at a value CAGR of 4.8% to reach around US$ 8,962.2 Mn by the end of 2032.

In terms of end use, the industrial & institutional segment is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 1,886.7 Mn.

By drive type, hydraulic segment is projected to account for around 65% share by the end of the forecast period.

Mexico is anticipated to account for 30% market share of the global Latin America construction equipment market by the end of 2032.

Demand for construction equipment in Brazil is likely to surge at 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The overall construction equipment market in Chile is expected to grow at 5.1% CAGR through 2032.

"The development of low-cost machines with better efficiency and low emissions is expected to accelerate the growth of the Latin American construction equipment market in the upcoming years," says Future Market Insights analyst

Competitive Landscape

The Latin American construction equipment market is consolidated owing to the presence of global players across the region. Manufacturers are mainly engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, sales, and services of high-tech equipment, such as construction machinery, as well as the provision of financial services such as finance leasing. They aim to build a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, equipment, and financial services.

Some of the market's leading players include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and KOBELCO Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

More Insights into the Construction Equipment Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the Latin America Construction Equipment market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the Latin America market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on equipment type, drive type, power output, sales channel, end use, and country.

About Future Market Insights – Industrial Automation

The Industrial Automation division of Future Market Insights offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial and special purpose machinery across manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis about installed base, consumables, replacement, USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustain, grow and identify new revenue prospects.

Key Segments Covered in Latin America Construction Equipment Industry Analysis

By Equipment Type:

Earth Moving Machinery Excavator Loader Others

Construction Material Handling Machinery Crawler Cranes Trailer Mounted Cranes Truck Mounted Cranes

Concrete and Road Construction Machinery Concrete Mixer & Pavers Construction Pumps Articulated Dump Truck Asphalt Finisher Backhoe Loader Road Roller Others



By Drive Type:

Hydraulic

Electric and Hybrid

By Power Output:

<100 HP

101–200 HP

201–400 HP

>400 HP

By Sales Channel:

New

Used

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial and Institutional



By Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Rest of Latin America

