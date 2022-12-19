Submit Release
Mai Body Clinic Offers Medical Cosmetics And Body Sculpting Solutions for Women and Men in Calgary

The Calgary clinic is an expert In Health Canada approved treatments for aesthetic medicine, non-invasive body contouring and laser skin care.

At Mai Body Clinic, we have solutions for your unique condition and desired effects.”
— Dr. Deborah Obu MD
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mai Body Clinic is happy to announce the grand re-opening of their web store of professional skincare products from Viver and Zo SkinHealth. The online shop provides a comprehensive range of solutions to restore skin to a healthy state from moisturizers to retinol serums. These premium cosmetic products compliment the vast array of aesthetic procedures offered in person at the Calgary clinic.

Mai Body Clinic is devoted to enhancing everyone's natural beauty using state-of-the-art treatments that will produce beautiful, natural results by offering the latest and most effective technologies for body contouring, laser skin rejuvenation and facial fillers.

Mai Body Clinic offers selected and curated a set of products and services to address the needs of our clients such as:

Body Contouring with BodyFX

BodyFX is a non-invasive treatment that combines radiofrequency energy, light vacuum pressure, and deep tissue heating to target underlying fat in the body. The heat created by the radiofrequency waves helps to melt the fat cells and tighten the skin, while the vacuum pressure reshapes the body and reduces the appearance of cellulite. Body contouring with BodyFX works by destroying the adipose tissues that lie beneath the skin layers. It addresses the problematic fatty tissues in the larger body areas including the abdomen, thighs, and back (flanks), resulting in a much more defined figure.

Facial Peels with The Perfect Peel

The Perfect Peel is the first ever medical grade chemical peel that includes glutathione. Perfect for all skin types and ethnicities. It can rejuvenate your skin, leaving it looking younger and healthier after just one application. This treatment requires no pre-peel skin preparation and little downtime. It is fast acting, easy to apply and virtually painless. The entire process takes less than 15 minutes and down time is less than a week.

Facial Rejuvenation with HydraFacial

HydraFacial is a non-invasive treatment that improves skin health, addresses individual concerns, and creates a glow like no other. Using super serums, HydraFacial uses patented technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate your skin. The popular treatment can be used to help treat different skin concerns, like acne, skin texture or hyperpigmentation, and general signs of anti-aging

Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a free consultation, or for more information.

About Dr. Deborah Obu MD CCFP PgDip Derm(UK) MPH(Ireland)
Dr. Deborah Obu is a fully licensed Canadian medical practitioner who has practiced in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. In addition to her focus on medical aesthetics, she has worked both as a family physician and an emergency physician in Canada and Ireland. Dr. Obu has a postgraduate degree in Clinical Dermatology and Biochemistry. She also has special interests in Cosmetic Medicine, Emergency Medicine, Bariatric Medicine and Sclerotherapy. She is currently an Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Calgary School of Medicine.

Dr. Deborah Obu MD
Mai Body Clinic
+1 778-954-9994
