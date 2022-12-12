Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (December 8 - 14, 2022)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-51 (TOMPKINSVILLE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1.94: Mobile lane closures along SR-51 between Gass Lane and Kentucky state line. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 11/28/22 through 12/30/22 from 9 AM and 3 PM. [2022-617]

CLAY COUNTY SR-52 miscellaneous safety improvements from near Meadow Lane to Hummingbird Lane (LM 14 to LM 15) and from Hill Top Road to Harve Knight Road (LM 0.7 to LM 3.1): Contractor will be on site performing various operations. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers intermittently to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Neal/CNW280]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from near Plateau Road (MM 311) to near the Obed River (MM 318): Clean-up work and removal of construction signs is scheduled to be ongoing until completed on I-40 from MM 311 to MM 317 Eastbound and Westbound on the shoulders. This work may require lane closures when work is performed. Appropriate signs and warning devices will be used as necessary.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNW084]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) resurfacing from LM 13 (west of SR-24) to LM 16.3 (east of Village Way) including SR-24 east of Obed Street: Clean-up and punch list activities to be performed along SR-1 (West Avenue) with temporary shoulder or lane closures as necessary with accompanying signs and flaggers. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNW201]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Utility work is to be performed between South and North Tabor Loop with flagging operations. Storm drain installation around Carson Road and Grace Hill Drive is scheduled for this week. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Strong/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Grading activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Traffic has been shifted to a temporary traffic pattern while construction is ongoing along SR-28 (US-127). Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Strong/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) repair of bridges over Byrds Creek (LM 10.7) and Three Mile Creek (LM 11.1): Construction activities have begun on the bridges over Byrds Creek and Three Mile Creek. Temporary lane closures may be necessary at times for the work to be performed. Flaggers and advanced signs will accompany any lane closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Thomson and Thomson, Inc./Strong/CNW018]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127S) repair of the bridges over the Little Obed River (LM 16): The left lane on SR-28 (US-127S) has been closed in both directions. Construction crews will be performing bridge deck replacement activities on and under the bridges. Construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: SR-28 (US-127S) LM 16.0 northbound horizontal clearance of 15 feet. SR-28 (US-127) LM 16.0 south bound horizontal clearance of 15 feet.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Strong/CNW237]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1.0: Shoulder and single lane closures from Ledford Drive to Industrial Blvd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/12/22 through 12/19/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-758]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462) and Genesis Road (SR-298), as well as short term closures of City streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Utility work is scheduled to occur around the intersection of Dollar Tree entrance on Interstate Drive on 12/09/22. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will be continuing work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue paving operations at multiple locations through the project. The contractor is utilizing flagging operations throughout the project in multiple areas for grading and paving operations. Motorists are now utilizing all new alignment for SR-56. Motorists should use caution at the intersections of SR-56 and all side roads through the project, as these intersections have changed recently. Motorists traveling old SR-56 should use South Tittsworth and the newly constructed Jacobs Pillar Road to access the new alignment of SR-56. Work will be on-going near College Street and Douglas Road to complete grade work. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should expect delays, watch for flaggers, and use caution when traveling through the work zone

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 resurfacing from west of Old Grimsley Rd to SR-28 (US-127) and on SR-28 (US-127) from Little Rd to north of Lacy Rd: Contractor will be on site intermittently performing work incidental to the resurfacing. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures with flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNW182]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-293 repair of bridge over Branch (LM3.7): Contractor will be on site continuing bridge repair operations. During this time, the contractor will detour traffic around the work zone utilizing detour shown on plans. Motorists are encouraged to use caution follow detour signage.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Neal/CNW218]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.2 to LM 4.99: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Davis Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/17/22 through 12/30/22 from 9 AM and 3 PM. [2022-457 & 719]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 TDOT Bridge Maintenance eastbound from MM 300 to MM 301: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing routine bridge maintenance on Monday, December 12th, on I-40 at MM 300.5 over 70-N (Monterey Hwy), East bound lane, beginning at 9 AM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.25 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 12/30/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work northbound at LM 2.97: Shoulder and single lane closures from E. Veterans Drive and Minnear Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and ﬂaggers will be present, 12/01/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-487]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities including installation of barrier rail. Utility relocations are in progress. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV284]

WHITE COUNTY SR-111 (SPENCER HWY.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance northbound at LM 6.95: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing routine bridge maintenance on Tuesday, December 13th, on SR-111 at LM 6.95, north bound lane, beginning at 9 AM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

DISTRICT 28

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor may be utilizing lane closures to complete pavement markings and any maintenance work. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for equipment and workers.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-433 (US-64) resurfacing from near SR-15 (US-64) to SR-50 (US-64) and on SR-50 (US-64) from SR-433 (US-64) to west of Rutledge Ford Rd: Construction work on this project will continue this week, the contractor will have lane closures on US64 to perform roadway repair work, the road will be reduced form 4 lanes (2 lanes in each direction) to 2 lanes (one lane in each direction). Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Hussein/CNW123]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Travel lanes at all sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY SR- 2 (US-41, US-64, US-72) miscellaneous safety improvements from the Jasper city limits (LM 19.1) to SR-27 (LM 19.23): Contractor will be working in Marion SR-2 LM 19-21. They will be installing signs off the roadway and will have temporary shoulder closures and flagging operations.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNW349]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone. On Monday December 12th beginning at 8 am the contractor will be swapping traffic over onto the new half of the bridge on the lower portion of the project. During this time traffic will be controlled by a flagging operation. Expect delays during this time. Please use caution while traveling through the construction area.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]

MARION COUNTY SR-28 (STATE HWY. 28) Utility Work both directions at LM 2.66: Shoulder and single lane closures from Mel Dixon Lane to Jasper Memorial Funeral Home. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/08/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-658]

MARION COUNTY SR-28 repair of four corrugated metal pipe culverts at LM 6.7, 7.3, 7.7, and 7.9.: The contractor will be repairing corrugated metal pipes on SR-28 in Sequatchie County at LM 6.7, LM 7.3, LM 7.7, and LM 7.9. This work will require shoulder closures only. From December 5th beginning at 7 am until December 14th at 5 pm the contractor will close Wiley Ross Road at LM 7.7 on SR-28 in Marion County, please follow signed detour route. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Morgan Contracting, Inc./Voiles/CNW195]

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/19/22 through 12/31/22 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-395]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) resurfacing near Robinson Rd (LM 9.3) to SR-55 (LM 10.6) and on SR-287 at-grade railroad crossing (LM 5.2): The contractor may utilize flagging operations to complete any remaining work on SR-1 and SR-287. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW189]

WARREN AND VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-30 resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70S / LM0.0) in Warren County to near Laurel Creek Road (LM 4.3) in Van Buren County: Flaggers may be present for the contractor to complete any remaining work. Motorists should use caution in the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW192]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. Paving operations will result in increased short term lane blockages during this reporting period. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic can still access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocations. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detours are posted. The US-27 North on-ramp at William St has been closed and will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is complete. There will be detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to Broad St off the US-27 South exit. Drivers from US-27 South will access Broad St. from the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs directing traffic. During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures on the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East. On Sunday night, the contractor will have lane closures on the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East for temporary striping. On Monday night, the contractor will have lane closures at this same location again to install barrier wall. If any of these days are rained out, the contractor will work on Tuesday night to finish the closing of the right lane on the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East. Starting on Sunday night, the US-27 South ramp onto I-24 East will be reduced to two lanes. This ramp will be in this configuration for several months and drivers are advised to use caution in this area. From Monday morning, December 12th at 8:00 AM until Friday, December 16th (weather permitting) the contractor will close Williams St. from 21st street to 25th Street. During this closure the ramp to I-24 will be closed also. The contractor plans to excavate Williams St. to grade and pave and then reopen to the public. Detours will be posted.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Weather permitting, the contractor will implement lane closures at following locations between the hours of 9 PM and 6 AM starting 12/11/2022 through 12/16/2022: I‐24 EB outside lane closure from MM 183 to MM 184. South Terrace single lane closure from Anderson Avenue Intersection to the Belvoir Avenue Intersection.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on I-75 from 9 PM-6 AM. During these lane closures, the contractor might have to temporary close some of the ramps so that they can work on the ramp.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNW046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 resurfacing from LM 3.5 to LM 3.7, including bridge expansion joint repair on the railroad overpass bridge (LM 3.6); SR-2 resurfacing on (US-11, US-64) from the NB interstate ramps (LM 20.6) to the Bradley County line (LM 24.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will have temporary lane closures on SR-153 NB/SB, LM 3.6, between the hours of 9 PM – 6AM, starting 11/30/22 to 12/01/22 to remove construction signs. The traveling public is encouraged to be aware of safety personnel and construction vehicles entering and exiting the jobsite.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNW131]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72, LM 2.2): During this reporting period, there will be lane closures during the day as the contractor will be starting to mill the roadway. There will be flaggers stopping traffic as this work is being done. The motoring public needs to expect possible long delays as this work is going on.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW213]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 13.28: Shoulder and lane closures from Marlboro Avenue to N. Tuxedo Ave. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/12/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-772]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 16.37: Shoulder and single lane closures from Jim Snow Road to Van Ness Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones/drums, and flaggers will be present, 11/28/22 through 12/14/22 from 10 am – 5 pm. [2022-768]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 21.80: Shoulder and single lane closures from Chesterton Way to Dead Man Gap. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/08/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-627]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility work. The flagging operations will be performed on 12/08/22, 12/09/22, 12/12/22, 12/13/22, and 12/14/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Flagging operations will be required on Spalding Drive to allow for the setting of beams on Bridge 1.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (AMNICOLA HWY.) Utility Work westbound at LM 1.42: Shoulder and single lane closures from the Railroad Bridge to Chattanooga State Campus Entrance. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 11/28/22 through 12/16/22 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2022-556]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 5.54 to LM 5.91: Shoulder and single lane closures from Titus Lane to Apison Pike. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/08/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-775]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 5.94 to LM 6.38: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Orchard Knob Ave and S. Watkins Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 12/01/22 through 01/31/23 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2022-754]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. Also, there will several intermittent lane closures daily on SR8(Signal Mountain Road) as the contractor is working on SR8 (Signal Mountain Road).

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW001]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations starting 10/20/2022 throughout the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection will continue to operatorial & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern and lane shifts in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue bridge repairs on the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Wagner/CNW282]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7 AM to 7 PM to perform roadway striping and guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW112]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-019]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-30 (GREEN ST.) Utility Work northbound from LM 10.82 to LM 10.63: Shoulder and single lane closures from Jackson Street to E. Madison Ave. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/08/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-731]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-307 (E. MADISON AVE / EASTANALLEE AVE.) Utility Work northbound from LM 0 to LM 1: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Green Street to Hicks Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/08/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-731]

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.5: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 AM - 2:30 PM. [2022-643]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNW127]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV272]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: RESTRICTIONS: Contractor will be working in Coffee County I-24 MM 105-113 and Putnam SR-111 LM 6.2. This work will require shoulder closures only. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNV302]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNW237: SR-28 (US-127S) LM 16.0 northbound horizontal clearance of 15 feet. SR-28 (US-127) LM 16.0 south bound horizontal clearance of 15 feet.

MCMINN COUNTY - CNW282: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.

REGION 2 - CNV194: Contractor will be working in Coffee County I-24 MM 105-113 and Putnam SR-111 LM 6.2. This work will require shoulder closures only.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.