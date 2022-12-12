Read more about GBI Arrests Butts County Sheriff’s Office Deputy for Stalking

Zebulon, GA (December 10, 2022) – Butts County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marlin Moultrie, 55, of Flovilla, GA, has been arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three counts of misdemeanor harassing communications. On November 4, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Moultrie was stalking and harassing an ex-girlfriend.

Preliminary information indicates that Moultrie had been in a relationship with a woman from Pike County. After the relationship ended, Moultrie began to stalk and harass the woman in three counties. Moultrie was booked at the Pike County, Upson County, and Spalding County Jails.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 2/Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.