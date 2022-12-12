VSP BCI Troop B West – Rutland / Death investigation involving inmate
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B4006994
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan
STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rutland, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation
VICTIM: Jack Martin
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man who had been incarcerated at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland. Jack Martin, 49, of Rutland City, Vermont, informed Department of Corrections staff on Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, that he was having difficulty breathing, and he was subsequently transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment. He died at the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Following standard procedure, the Vermont State Police was notified of the death at about 5:10 p.m. Sunday and responded to Rutland Regional to perform a death investigation. The preliminary investigation does not indicate that the death is suspicious. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.
Martin has been in custody of the Department of Corrections since Oct. 11 following his arrest on Vermont charges of assault and robbery, and possession of heroin.
No additional information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing, and the Vermont State Police will provide updates when possible. Further questions should be directed to the Department of Corrections.
