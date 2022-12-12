VSP BCI Troop B West – Rutland / Death investigation involving inmate

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B4006994

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rutland, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

VICTIM: Jack Martin

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man who had been incarcerated at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland. Jack Martin, 49, of Rutland City, Vermont, informed Department of Corrections staff on Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, that he was having difficulty breathing, and he was subsequently transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment. He died at the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Following standard procedure, the Vermont State Police was notified of the death at about 5:10 p.m. Sunday and responded to Rutland Regional to perform a death investigation. The preliminary investigation does not indicate that the death is suspicious. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

Martin has been in custody of the Department of Corrections since Oct. 11 following his arrest on Vermont charges of assault and robbery, and possession of heroin.

No additional information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing, and the Vermont State Police will provide updates when possible. Further questions should be directed to the Department of Corrections.

- 30 -