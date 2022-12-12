CNH Industrial's new Electrification Center in Detroit, USA

Building capabilities and staying at the forefront of an important energy shift

London, December 12, 2022

CNH Industrial announced during its Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, that it has opened a new technical center in the Detroit Metro area of Michigan, USA. Designed to support our growing innovation in electrification, the center will enhance CNH Industrial's technology capabilities. This is facilitated by its proximity to a nationwide hub for electrification OEMs and suppliers.

"This new location underlines our commitment to growing our electric vehicle and subsystem profile, and marks yet another milestone after successfully expanding our in-house team," said Marc Kermisch, Chief Digital and Information Officer and ad interim Chief Technology & Quality Officer, CNH Industrial. "Under one roof our team can now leverage cross-functional and cross-sector expertise at both component and machine level. The result sees us becoming more customer-focused and building mission-fit electrified drivetrains and high voltage systems."

Expanding our electric footprint

This new site will complement and partner with the Company's existing electrification site in San Matteo, Modena, Italy. Together, they will further our leading position in alternative propulsion – built on over 15 years of R&D experience and commercially available products.

The Detroit Tech Center positions CNH Industrial alongside external thought leaders and gamechangers to accelerate innovation and deliver new use cases and applications in Agriculture and Construction.

"As an employer we are investing in talented and motivated people who augment our in-house electrification capabilities," said Kevin Barr, Chief Human Resource Officer, CNH Industrial. "This new hub means we can tap into a unique talent pool who will change the face of agriculture in the years to come."

Attachment