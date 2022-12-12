Submit Release
Alico, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. ("Alico" or the "Company") ALCO today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, December 13, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on December 13, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0792 in the United States and 1-201-689-8263 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is 13734919.

A telephone replay will be available on December 13, 2022, approximately two hours after the call concludes, and will be available through December 27, 2022. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13734919.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Alico Land Management and Other Operations, which include environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
(646) 277-1254
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Perry Del Vecchio
Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
pdelvecchio@alicoinc.com


