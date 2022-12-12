Jeffrey Gada Joins Alliant Insurance Services in New Jersey

Gada to provide value-driven risk and insurance solutions to a wide range of businesses

Alliant Insurance Services has hired Jeffrey Gada as Executive Vice President within its Red Bank, New Jersey office. The longtime property and casualty expert will work to design, implement, and manage strategic risk and insurance solutions for a diverse and growing client base throughout the Northeast.

With more than 35 years of experience in the insurance industry, Gada brings a deep knowledge base and considerable experience to Alliant. Over his career, Gada has worked with a range of clients, providing guidance and solutions that add value, drive business, and provide the support needed for long-term success.

"Jeffrey knows what it takes to be successful in today's marketplace and has demonstrated that knowledge over a long career by helping his clients find solutions to the challenges they face," said Bob Bennetsen, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director with Alliant. "His local knowledge and depth of experience adds significant strength to our team in New Jersey and throughout the region."

Prior to joining Alliant, Gada was Vice President at a New Jersey-based insurance brokerage and consulting firm.

Gada can be reached at (929) 613-0891 or Jeffrey.Gada@alliant.com.

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services.

