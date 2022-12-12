T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2022
BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.34 trillion as of November 30, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.7 billion in November 2022 and $1.4 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended November 30, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended November 30, 2022, to $11.7 billion. These client transfers include $0.5 billion, $1.1 billion, and $8.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the November, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
Preliminary(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in billions)
|
|
11/30/2022
|
|
10/31/2022
|
|
9/30/2022
|
|
12/31/2021
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
$ 400
|
|
$ 382
|
|
$ 365
|
|
$ 554
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
|
75
|
|
74
|
|
74
|
|
85
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
|
192
|
|
182
|
|
175
|
|
232
|
|
|
667
|
|
638
|
|
614
|
|
871
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
312
|
|
299
|
|
283
|
|
439
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
|
92
|
|
90
|
|
91
|
|
90
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
|
225
|
|
210
|
|
199
|
|
246
|
Alternatives
|
|
44
|
|
43
|
|
43
|
|
42
|
|
|
673
|
|
642
|
|
616
|
|
817
|
Total assets under management
|
|
$ 1,340
|
|
$ 1,280
|
|
$ 1,230
|
|
$ 1,688
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Target date retirement products
|
|
$ 349
|
|
$ 327
|
|
$ 311
|
|
$ 391
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
Preliminary(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in billions)
|
|
11/30/2022
|
|
10/31/2022
|
|
9/30/2022
|
|
12/31/2021
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity and blended assets
|
|
$ 540
|
|
$ 513
|
|
$ 488
|
|
$ 724
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
|
127
|
|
125
|
|
126
|
|
147
|
|
|
667
|
|
638
|
|
614
|
|
871
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity and blended assets
|
|
491
|
|
464
|
|
436
|
|
632
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
|
138
|
|
135
|
|
137
|
|
143
|
Alternatives
|
|
44
|
|
43
|
|
43
|
|
42
|
|
|
673
|
|
642
|
|
616
|
|
817
|
Total assets under management
|
|
$ 1,340
|
|
$ 1,280
|
|
$ 1,230
|
|
$ 1,688
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
